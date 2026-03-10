An Owner Showed Viewers How Her Dog And Her New Kitten Are Getting Along

You never know how pets are going to react when you introduce a new animal to your household…

But we have a feeling that the two creatures you’re going to meet in this viral TikTok video are gonna be just fine!

A woman named Juju posted the video and she showed viewers what she witnessed when she checked her security camera when she wasn’t home.

The video’s text overlay reads, “Checked my cameras to see how my new kitten and dog are getting along.”

The video shows Juju’s dog laying on a bed…

And then the kitten stealthily crept toward the pooch and touched it.

The dog’s tail started wagging and he jumped back quickly.

The kitty then started pawing at the dog’s furiously wagging tail.

We think these two are gonna get along just fine…

Take a look at the video.

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person spoke up.

Another individual shared a photo.

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

These two are gonna be a real dynamic duo!

