An Owner Showed Viewers How Her Dog And Her New Kitten Are Getting Along

by Matthew Gilligan

dog and cat on a bed

TikTok/@setsby.juju

You never know how pets are going to react when you introduce a new animal to your household…

But we have a feeling that the two creatures you’re going to meet in this viral TikTok video are gonna be just fine!

A woman named Juju posted the video and she showed viewers what she witnessed when she checked her security camera when she wasn’t home.

dog and cat on a bed

TikTok/@setsby.juju

The video’s text overlay reads, “Checked my cameras to see how my new kitten and dog are getting along.”

The video shows Juju’s dog laying on a bed…

And then the kitten stealthily crept toward the pooch and touched it.

The dog’s tail started wagging and he jumped back quickly.

dog and cat on a bed

TikTok/@setsby.juju

The kitty then started pawing at the dog’s furiously wagging tail.

We think these two are gonna get along just fine…

dog and cat on a bed

TikTok/@setsby.juju

Take a look at the video.

@setsby.juju

♬ Welp, Didn’t Expect That – Yu-Peng Chen & HOYO-MiX

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 02 01 at 12.44.42 PM An Owner Showed Viewers How Her Dog And Her New Kitten Are Getting Along

Another individual shared a photo.

Screenshot 2026 02 01 at 12.45.19 PM An Owner Showed Viewers How Her Dog And Her New Kitten Are Getting Along

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 02 01 at 12.45.46 PM An Owner Showed Viewers How Her Dog And Her New Kitten Are Getting Along

These two are gonna be a real dynamic duo!

