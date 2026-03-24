Assistant Manager Told Their Manager They Had A Fever And Were Vomiting From Food Poisoning Before Their Shift, But The Manager Kept Pressuring Them To Come In Anyway

Unfortunately, being sick doesn’t always stop a workplace from expecting you to show up anyway.

So, what would you do if your manager insisted you come into work even after you explained that you had a fever and were vomiting? Would you give in to help your manager? Or would you take the proper steps to make sure the manager knows his request was not okay?

In the following story, one sick assistant manager finds herself in this situation and is considering the latter. Here’s what happened.

AITA If I Report My Manager? I work part-time as an Assistant Manager and attend college part-time. I got food poisoning on campus and ended up with a high fever (100.6) and was either dry heaving or vomiting every other hour. I contacted my manager that night to let them know I might not be able to come into my shift the following afternoon and would update them at 6 the following morning when I woke up. They said at the time to keep them posted. The next morning, after only managing five hours of sleep, I wasn’t any better.

The manager demanded she come into work.

This time, when I contacted them, it started a back-and-forth that I would still need to come in because they and one other coworker had plans that afternoon, and the other one was working the morning shift. They refused to take no for an answer despite repeating that I had a fever and was throwing up, claiming they were talking to their boss, who said if I didn’t have COVID, I had to come in no matter what. That didn’t even make sense, since policy says you’re not supposed to come in with fever, vomiting, or diarrhea and get tested if it persists for more than 48 hours.

Now, she’s considering reporting him.

Luckily, it cleared up the following morning. (FYI, I did file a report with my uni about the food poisoning, and they’re fixing it.) I ended up shutting off my phone, and I feel kind of bad since I know we’re understaffed, but at the same time, I can’t believe they’d risk my coworkers and customers like that. Honestly, if I didn’t need the job to pay for college, I would seriously consider resigning after this incident. Now, I’m considering reporting them to HR for trying to manipulate and guilt-trip me into coming in while sick. AITA?

Yikes! Symptoms like that are not fun to have while working.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit feel about what’s going on.

This reader thinks the manager is pressuring others, too.

Here’s someone who gets it.

According to this comment, she should clarify the policy.

As this comment explains, reporting them may cause hard feelings.

She should find a new job, because it’s clear her current workplace is poorly managed.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.