Boyfriend And His Family Always Showed Up Late, So The Girlfriend Decided To Show Up Even Later And Now He’s Mad

It’s annoying when people expect more respect than they give!

This girlfriend shares how her boyfriend’s family never valued her time so she gave them a taste of their own medicine.

Check out the full story.

My boyfriend’s family is never on time. AITAH for intentionally being even later than them and making them wait? My bf and I(both in their 20s) have been together for a year and half, and I’ve spent quite a lot of time with his family as he still lives with them. They’re generally welcoming and nice.

This is where it gets bad…

One thing that has been bothering me is that they’re always late. When they say that they’ll pick me up at 5, they’d show up at 5:40. When they tell me to be at a restaurant at 7, they won’t be there until 7:20. And they never ever text me and let me know that they’ll be late. I have to call my bf and ask him if they’re still home and what time they’ll leave their house etc, which I find extremely inconsiderate. As far as I can remember, there hasn’t been a single occasion where they were on time. And they never apologize. I tried to be nice and punctual in the beginning of our relationship.

They never respected her time!

One time I run for 20 mins straight to make it to the restaurant on time just to be told that they’re running late once I already got there. Or when they told me to show up at their house by 4pm(his mom even emphasized that I can not be late as we had an event we were gong to attend). I used Uber to arrive on time but once I got there, they were nowhere close to be ready, and I ended up hanging out with my bf in his room for an hour and a half to wait for them. I struggle with being punctual myself, so I’d stress myself out so much before our outings when they clearly never bothered to respect my time, which felt stupid and pointless.

UH OH…

So I stopped trying. If they’re going to be late then I’m going to be late too. I’m not gonna even try to be on time. They say they’ll pick me up at 6. Ok, they won’t be here until 6:30. I won’t be ready until 7. If they say let’s meet up at a restaurant, I won’t leave my apt until they leave their house. My boyfriend recently told me that he’s bothered by me being late and he got upset when I explained why.

They’ve started blaming her now!

I told him that he has every right to be annoyed when I show up late to our dates(he’s generally punctual), but not to outings with his family because they’re late themselves. He thinks I’m being petty and disrespectful. AITAH?

YIKES! That’s a tricky situation!

Why would they blame the poor girl for their mistake?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user knows this family doesn’t care enough about this girl.

This user thinks it is best if this girl leaves this guy.

This user thinks the bf is playing double standards!

This user knows how to respond to this bf.

Exactly! This user knows this girl is doing nothing wrong by being a bit petty here!

Someone sounds frustrated!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.