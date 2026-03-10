Bride Paid $2,000 For Her Friend To Attend Her Bali Wedding, But When The Friend Skipped The Ceremony And Used The Trip As A Free Honeymoon, The Bride Contemplated Taking Her To Court

Destination weddings are supposed to create memories, not mini honeymoons for someone else.

So when one bride covered thousands in flights and hotels for her longtime friend to attend her Bali wedding, that friend skipped the ceremony and used the trip as a free getaway instead.

Suddenly hurt feelings started looking more like a small claims court case.

WIBTA for suing my friend when she didn’t come to my wedding? I (25F) recently got married to my (25M) husband in Bali, Indonesia, in January. It was a destination wedding, but my parents and his parents paid for their own plane tickets and hotel. We paid for our friends’ plane tickets and hotel stays.

Each plane ticket was about $2,000 USD, and the hotel was maybe about $150–300 for a week. My friend “Gemma” brought along her newlywed husband “John,” but paid for his plane ticket.

The problem is that Gemma and John did not show up to my wedding. Gemma took the free plane ticket to Bali and the hotel room.

When I asked her why she didn’t show up, she said that since they couldn’t afford their own honeymoon, this was a perfect opportunity. She also said that John decided that he didn’t feel like going.

I was really hurt by this since Gemma and I have been friends for over 10 years. WIBTA if I took her to small claims court for the money I spent on the plane ticket and hotel?

The bride wanted to spend her special day with the people she loved, not bankroll a honeymoon she never signed up for.

A real friend doesn’t behave this way.

