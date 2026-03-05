Bride Prioritized Peace Over Pleasing Everyone, So Her Sibling Turned Wedding Joy Into Family Drama

Weddings often reveal which relationships are built on goodwill and which are held together by obligation.

So when a bride-to-be chose her bridal party based on support instead of shared DNA, her sister felt snubbed and was determined to make everything more dramatic than it needed to be.

AITA for not choosing my sister to be a bridesmaid? Earlier today, my sister got upset at me for not being chosen as a bridesmaid for my wedding next year because my fiancé (21M) chose my cousin (17M) to be a groomsmen. The conversation started out with my sister asking why I did not choose her as a bridesmaid, which I don’t think I had actually told her yet since I just chose my bridesmaid a few weeks ago.

I was honest with her and explained that as far back as I remember, she has always been very back and forth between being an absolute jerk to me and being nice/acting like everything is fine, plus I gave her an example of this exact thing happening yesterday where she was rude over something she didn’t need to be in the morning and then acted like everything was fine later that day.

Her response to that was that “sisters bicker and fight,” but it’s always been a lot more than just normal sibling conflict and that I was immature for making it such a big deal and bringing back up what happened yesterday. I responded saying I don’t feel it’s immature to not ask someone who has been rude and a jerk to me a lot of my life to be a bridesmaid, especially given the severity at which that has happened, as well as the example was given so she could hopefully see where I was coming from. After that, she just went off on a rant about “if it’s such a problem then why have you never brought it up before” (I have many times) and “I hope you get a lot of people asking why I’m not a bridesmaid,” and a few insults as well.

We aren’t choosing people to be in the bridal party just because they are family; we are choosing people we genuinely want up there with us and we know will support us and be drama free. My fiancé has brothers he’s not asking to be groomsmen because they have never gotten along very well, so she’s not the only sibling not being asked for the same reason. The reason behind not asking her is just a lot more extreme. AITA for not letting my sister be a bridesmaid?

