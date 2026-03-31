Bystander Endured A Year Of Chaos From His Disruptive Neighbor, So When The Neighbor Stumbled Into The Street Screaming For Police, Bystander Finally Saw Him Hauled Away

Bad neighbors have a way of making quiet streets feel like reality TV.

So when one bystander watched his disruptive neighbor stumble into the streets, screaming for someone to call the police, he decided to take him at his word.

And the satisfying plot twist that ensued finally restored order to the neighborhood once and for all.

Keep reading for the full story.

Call the cops for you? Absolutely! Several years ago, we had some new neighbors move in (a man and a woman, renting), and they weren’t exactly salt-of-the-earth folks.

In fact, these neighbors were just plain nuisances.

They played music so loud that our windows rattled in our house next door. They had mean dogs that escaped all the time. There were people over constantly and parking in the road… you know the type. We tried to be polite but steered clear of them when possible.

The homeowners tried to report the situation to the people who owned the house.

It was a crappy situation made worse only by the fact that the college kids who used to live there had moved out after years of neighborly bliss. Their parents actually still owned the house, and I had already made a couple of calls to them about the disturbances.

So they continued to notice strange occurrences at the house.

I guess it must’ve been about a year after they moved in when I was driving home from work and headed down our street in a direction where I was passing in front of their house. It was almost dark out, and this was a small residential street with light traffic, and the speed limit was maybe 25 or 30. The Man Of The House was out in the street stumbling around, yelling, flailing his hands, blocking cars as they were trying to get by. Obviously, he was wasted. He kept screaming for somebody to call the cops.

They continued to monitor the situation.

I managed to eke by him and park in my driveway. I watched for about 15 minutes as he continued this little show. I wanted to watch for any evidence that he was in any sort of jeopardy other than being in the street.

But finally, he decided he did think the police needed to get involved.

So I looked at my wife and said, “You know what? He wants the cops… I’m going to oblige.” I picked up the phone and dialed 911 and told them there was a man in the street blocking traffic and asking for someone to call the police.

But once the cops showed up, that’s when the real show began.

About five minutes later, the city’s finest rolled up in two squad cars. We went out and sat on our front porch and watched them try to get this dude into the back seat for 20 minutes. Ultimately, he was hogtied and thrown in on his stomach by the time they were done. I guess he didn’t want the cops after all.

That was pretty much the end of this guy’s reign of terror.

We never saw him again, but a couple of weeks later there was a new Man Of The House who had moved in. We sold and moved a few months after that but never saw that first guy again, so I have no idea what happened. I can only presume he had outstanding warrants and was locked up.

Sounds like calling the cops was the best move.

What did Reddit think?

This concerned bystander was only doing what he was told.

This commenter also speculates on this guy’s fate.

Sounds like this guy was a real nuisance to the entire neighborhood.

Be careful what you wish for, because you might get it!

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.