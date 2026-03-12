City Girl Moves Home With Her Mom In The Suburbs, But Her Mom Thinks She Was Really Rude To A Neighbor

Imagine living in a city and then moving to the suburbs for awhile. Would you adjust your behavior to adapt to suburban life, or would you keep your street smarts?

AITA for ignoring someone trying to get my attention in my mom’s suburban neighborhood? And instead faking a call to say I was sharing my location? I used to live in a city where if a stranger was following you around trying to talk, it was pretty certain they were either trying to run a scam, beg money off you, harass you, or some combination. So my habit is to not engage at all, not even make eye contact. Literally just walk on. And even if they do try and start some trouble, don’t engage directly, just grab your phone and start calling a friend.

So I moved back with my family for a few months to take care of my mom who had surgery. And she lives in a suburban area. I was gonna go to the library and decided to walk because it was only 20 minutes. In this neighborhood not many I people walk, So I guess people find that weird? I was walking down a street and someone was calling “Miss? Hello Miss? Excuse me maam” and I kept walking. He was standing on a frontyard and I was walking in the street, but when I walked by the whole yard he started following me too I took out my phone and called my best friend.

I only got her voicemail but I talked like she picked up saying… “Hiii, I’m on the corner of (street and street), I just shared my live location with you. Someone’s following me. Denny and Frank are with you, yeah? Ok good and they have the truck there? Ok good. Yeah, a white man, I think he lives at 200 (Street) Street. Short brown hair, about 6 foot tall, 180 pounds. Yeah I’ll stay on the phone with you till y’all get to me. Yeah I’ve got that on me, always do. The guy stopped following me.

When I got home my mom showed me a Facebook post from her neighborhood group. It was a picture of me from a distance taken by a doorbell camera. And the post said there was a “suspicious” person that the guy, a resident, tried to “greet” and who totally ignored him then got on the phone describing where he lives, what he looks like, and was talking about having a bunch of guys in a truck come by. I laughed and told my mom my side of the story thinking she’d think it’s funny, but she didn’t. She said around here you can’t just ignore your neighbors like that, people get to know and trust each other and he was trying to see if you were from around here and just look out for the neighborhood. Apparently she’s a friend of his.

I was like “mom do you really want to be teaching your daughter to be talking with strangers who follow her down the street? Like okay this was a misunderstanding but most of the time it’s bad news and I ain’t doing that. She said I acted really hostile and inappropriate and that I was gonna be making her look bad with her neighbors. I said that her neighbor who thinks it’s chill to follow a girl who isn’t trying to talk is the one looking real bad

She said it wasn’t like that here. And I said that it’s like that everywhere, people are people, and I’m not talking to someone acting like that. She’s upset with me and I with her..

