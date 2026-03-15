Colleague Wanted Help With His System From Tech Support, So The Tech Support Employee Simply Asked His Colleague To Stop Kicking His System

Some people would be working in the tech industry and still be extremely tech dumb!

This guy shares how a colleague at work kept kicking his system and refused to admit that he was the problem.

Check out the full story.

Just don’t put your foot there Did some machine setup work at a factory a few years back. This is a job that was 90% mechanical problem solving and about 10% common sense… I should also mention that this job is 0% Tech Support work. This company thrived on employee manipulation and unfulfilled promises which is a different story.

This is where it gets worse!

Anyways I was second shift. Came in just in time to watch all the decision makers of the company wave goodbye with their kool-aid drinking smiles. Not being maintenance but rather a setup tech that was the one who was the most familiar with the machines on the shift, I was usually the one who was called when there was an issue with anything mechanical. The cell leader took that to mean I was the one to call for ANY issue he had. One day my radio crackles to life and I get the dreaded call

UH OH…

“Hey OP, gotta copy?” “Yea, what’s going on?” “My computer doesn’t work” Me, literally not caring at all “Did you try plugging it in?” “Can you just get over here and look at it” I walk over to his department, his screen is black and he’s spamming the monitor power button like he’s trying to win at vegas.

That’s INSANE!

He steps aside and I make sure the monitor is on and push the power button on the Micro PC. You know those work PCs that fit into a 6 x 6 x 2 inch box? One of those. It doesn’t turn on. I grab it, turn it around, and there is no power cord. I have worked with this man a while and he’s one of those supervisor type that believes his job is 95% computer work and 5% looking over to the people working to make sure no one is passed out. He is perpetually glued to the monitor of his standing desk and one of his feet always on the little shelf. The same little shelf that this PC is sitting on. I ask him if the PC fell off the shelf.

They were being really dumb about this!

“Yea, really weird. I put it back but it doesn’t turn on.” “Well…. it’s unplugged” “Will plugging it in fix it?” Mind like a Swiss Garbage Disposal this guy. I plug it in, power up the PC. Everything is fine. Next day he even gave me a “Happy Helper” write up on our company bulletin board for a job well done. This man would not stop kicking the PC off this stupid shelf and could not figure out that the first thing he should check is the power cord when it didn’t turn on. One day he asks me “What’s wrong with the computer? Why does this keep happening?” as if I don’t tell him why it doesn’t work every time I have to plug it back in.

He was so done with this person!

I ask him if he has the same issue with his home computer? No? Really? Do you keep it on a shelf under your desk? No? Ohhhhhhhhh, I get it. PCs are really sensitive to vibrations and you putting your foot on the shelf could affect that. You’re not having an issue at home because your PC isn’t where your feet are. I went and sourced him a block of material for him to put his foot on. You know….”To reduce the vibrations on the shelf” What’s the best thing about this is the First and Third shift cell leader’s reaction. He told the Third shift leader that night that I fixed the PC issues they were having and to use the block to rest their foot instead of the shelf.

Finally the cherry on top!

The Third shift leader looks at him like he’s grown a horn out of his head and I pulled him aside an explained. He laughed so hard. I showed up to my shift the next day and the First Shift cell lead pulls me aside and shakes my hand. “I heard about your IT fix, Great job” with a wink.

YIKES! That’s interesting!

Why didn’t anybody think of fixing this issue earlier?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user knows how to fix problems from the roots.

This user knows how non-technical tools can solve some problems!

This user shares how his IT friend often dealt with such people!

This user knows what to do next with the colleague!

This user has a great term for people like this person!

Somebody’s being really annoying here!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.