College Freshman Is Upset That Her Roommate’s Husband Lives With Them, So She’s Thinking About Telling The Landlord

Imagine being a college freshman and looking for an apartment to move into near campus. If you got to know your new roommates and thought it would be a great setup, what would you do if you later found out one of your roommates was breaking the rules and letting her husband live in the apartment too?

In this story, one college freshman is in this exact situation, and she is not comfortable living in the same apartment with a man. Her roommate wants her to keep the secret, but she’s not sure what to do.

Keep reading for all the details.

WIBTA If I Told My Landlord About My Roommate’s Husband? I (18F) just started my freshman year of college last week. At my university, it is not mandatory that you live on campus the first year, and I did not want to live in a dorm, so my parents helped me apartment hunt. They mostly just gave me tips or helped when asked because they wanted me to pick what I thought would be best for me, since I’m ultimately going to be the one paying for the rent. I chose a place very close to campus (5-15 minute walk depending on which building you’re heading to) and with great amenities in relation to my rent payment. It’s not campus-owned, but it is exclusively marketed to students and has a questionnaire on the application for the purpose of placing you with your roommates that asks about your major, greek affiliation, clubs, etc.

She met her roommates via group chat.

Anyway, I applied, got accepted, and got a letter two weeks prior to move-in with my apartment number, bedroom number, and the name/phone # of my new roomies for a 3-bed unit. We made a group chat and started to get to know each other. Layla (19F) is a sophomore, and Mina (23F) is a college super senior. I found out what they study, what they like, what they hate, what they’re allergic to, their ground rules, etc. Everything seemed great.

But Mina forgot to mention one very important thing.

Then the day I move in I learn Mina is married. Her husband Kurt (25M) is nice, but he didn’t leave. After a couple days I come to learn that he lives in the apartment with Mina. Definitely not what I was expecting and not what I signed up for. The apartment complex does not do co-ed living unless you and another person apply together for a 2-bed unit.

Mina admitted the truth.

I ended up asking Mina offhandedly where Kurt stays just to confirm, and she said he lives with her in her room. She asked me in a joking tone if I’d be “hush hush” about it because the leasing office doesn’t know and this is the cheapest option for them with all the amenities they want until they get a house together, which they’re planning to purchase/finance in the spring when they’re sure Mina is going to graduate. They’re also apparently trying (or will start trying) for a baby because they’re ready for a family.

This is NOT what she signed up for.

I’m upset and uncomfortable and I don’t know what to do. I want to report Mina to the leasing office and get her removed, but I’m worried that even though they’re the ones breaking the rules that I might just be overreacting. I really don’t like living with a grown man I don’t know when I signed up to live with other girls, primarily in my age group.

She expected a completely different situation.

I was excited to move in with people that I wouldn’t feel weird walking around in a sports bra and gym shorts, and being able to go to the fridge in the middle of the night for a snack in my underwear, and not having to lock the door every time I go in or leave my room, but I don’t feel like I can do that with Kurt here. I’ve already caught him looking me up and down and I really don’t want it to go past that and there be drama on top of all of this. Would I be a jerk if I just report the situation to my landlord?

Mina asked her to lie, but Mina’s husband living with them IS breaking the rules. Should she tell the landlord?



