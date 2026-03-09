College Student Asked Her Father To Contribute $25 Per Month To Car Insurance After He Promised Her A Vehicle, But He Said He Needed To Get His Finances In Order, Even Though He Was Paying For Her Brother’s Car

It can be really upsetting when your parents say, “We’ll see,” which really means, “Don’t count on it.”

So, what would you do if you were 18 years old, working to pay for yourself and college while needing just $25 a month to cover car insurance? Would you figure out how to cover it on your own? Or would you ask your father for help?

In the following story, one daughter finds herself in this scenario and feels bad for asking her dad. Here’s what’s going on.

AITA if i ask my dad to help with car insurance ? I (18F) am having a bit of trouble. I still live at home with my mom. I’ve offered to help pay for things, but she won’t let me. She wants me to save up for college and help pay for my own car. My parents are divorced, and my dad does not help pay for anything for me. I pay for all of my own needs, though, like clothes, some food, and I save for college. My dad would never offer to pay for anything, even if it’s shampoo and conditioner for going over to his house. Once I got a job, he no longer pays for anything.

She thought she had an agreement with her father.

However, my dad occasionally pays for my brother to have a company car and gas. My dad works as an engineer at a big company. I had a seizure in my senior year and have been slowly trying to get my license. I almost have it, but I will need a car to drive after. My dad had previously promised me a car after he stopped paying child support to me. He said all I would need to pay for is gas. I said okay and thought we had that deal until recently. He said he needed to “get his finances in order” before he could even consider paying for a car for me. But he still pays for my brother’s gas.

Her mom is trying to help as much as possible.

My mom decided to get insurance and see how much it would cost, and I’d only have to pay around $150-$175 a month. I will be a working student, so I will pay for my own insurance and gas. And I still have to put money away for college. (I’m enrolled in community college, and we get the first two years free here.) My parents are the ones pushing for me to go to college, and they say it’s important I get an education. I asked my dad to just help by paying 25$ a month. Not even for gas, just insurance.

Now, she feels bad for needing help.

He said, “We’ll see,” and that basically means no. But then he tells me he spends his money on whatever ebooks he wants, vintage Transformers, and other stuff. He says he doesn’t have any money to spare, yet he tells me how he spends it. I feel bad. I just wanted a little bit of help from my dad because my brother gets to have a car paid for. I know I’m 18, and I should be able to handle expenses, but I also need to save money for college. AITA?

Wow! Her dad really sounds like something else.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit feel about what her dad’s doing here.

These are good thoughts.

Here’s someone with an opinion on college.

According to this comment, she should go low contact.

This reader doesn’t think her dad wants to help.

He did promise that, so she’s definitely not wrong for holding him to his word.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.