College Student Borrowed A Friend’s Charger, But When She Delayed Returning It After A Misunderstanding, It Spiraled Into A Huge Argument

Small misunderstandings can escalate quickly when tempers (and phone batteries) run low.

After a student borrowed a charger and didn’t notice the friend who lent it had already left, the missing cable became the center of an angry late-night text exchange.

AITA for accidentally taking my friend’s charger? I went to college today, and before the last class started, I realized my phone was dead. I borrowed a charger from a friend, and he gave it to me.

But when she planned to hand it back, her friend was nowhere to be found.

I was focused on the class, and when it ended and the professor went to take attendance, my friend was no longer in the room. However, when I went to get my phone, I realized he had left the charger behind.

So she tried to track him down, but the damage was already done.

I brought his charger with me to return it the next day, but a little while ago he texted me very angrily, saying that I should have told him about the charger or texted him as soon as class ended so he could go back from his house to school and get it (I didn’t see him leaving early because I was focused on the class and he lives far from the school), and saying that now he would be without his phone all night because of me.

His over-the-top reaction didn’t sit well with her at all

In my view, it seemed like he just wanted to blame me for something that was his responsibility, but since he was irresponsible, he needed someone to blame. From his point of view, since he had already lent me the charger, it was my responsibility to notice its absence or find a way to return it as soon as I realized he was no longer in the room. AITA in this situation?

She had always planned to give it back, but her friend failed to give her the benefit of the doubt.

What did Reddit think?

