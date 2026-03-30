College Student Is Disgusted By Her Roommate’s Science “Supplies,” So She Contacts The Landlord About The Disgusting Living Conditions

Imagine being in college and sharing a house with several other college students who all happen to be biology majors. If one of them brought home “supplies” for school that you thought were pretty disgusting, would you look the other way or contact the landlord?

In this story, one young woman is in this situation, and she tried to talk it out with the roommate. When that didn’t work, she contacted the professor and the landlord.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

AITA for being annoyed with my housemate for storing her ‘supplies’ at home for her uni course and telling our landlords? I (21f) share a house with 3 other people. They all do some form of biology (micro-biology, marine-biology, etc). One of them (Jane-23f) is doing an environmental biology masters degree. And it is causing some friction between the two of us. I don’t understand her course at all (I’m not smart enough and don’t do any science courses) but she often has ‘supplies’ that she brings home. Now you’d probably think like science equipment, books, etc but you’d be very, VERY wrong.

I wouldn’t be okay with this either.

I’ve come home to animal bones being bleached in our sink, dead animals in the freezer, dried owl droppings on the kitchen counters, etc. I’m not squeamish or anything like that. In the right circumstances, I’d have no issue with this stuff but it makes me ill thinking about a dead squirrel in our freezer only being separated from the food by a freezer bag. I understand it’s part of her course (I’ve met her buddies and they all corroborate her reasons) but it’s unhygienic.

I can understand why she was startled!

A few days ago, I get home and see blood all over the fridge. I guess one of the bags leaked or popped and blood was everywhere. And all over the food in the fridge. It was like a scene from a horror movie. This was a new thing and I wasn’t expecting it so I jumped back and dropped my glass.

She had it!

Jane comes downstairs to see if I’m ok and I admittedly lose it on her. I tell her she’s insane for this and she needs to find somewhere else to store her ‘supplies’ and I expect her to replace my food. She said it wasn’t her fault and that the guy who bagged the blood must have ‘messed up’. I said I don’t care. It’s unhygienic and disgusting. I told her to get a mini fridge or something and I emailed her professor about the situation, asking if there were any accommodations to be made so Jane didn’t have to bring this stuff back home.

That didn’t work, so she contacted the landlord.

I got a response back so stale that I can only imagine was written by ChatGPT and he didn’t respond to my reply. I also emailed our landlords. I sent pictures and videos of the ‘supplies’ and they thanked me for letting them know. Well, I guess they contacted Jane because she came back from a lecture in a foul mood. She said I was awful for emailing the landlords because now they’re reviewing her lease and are making her pay for a new fridge. However, I am now getting a hard time from my other 2 housemates and Jane’s friends in her course who are saying I was way out of line because now Jane has nowhere to stay and can’t afford to pay for the fridge. AITA?

Jane messed up big time. I’d be grossed out too. It is unhygienic. I think she did the right thing by contacting the landlord.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Someone who studied biology weighs in.

Another person agrees that the lab items should not be stored with food.

Another person with a degree in biology shares how they stored supplies.

This is a good point.

Everyone agrees that the roommate is the one who messed up.

She never should’ve put it in the refrigerator in the first place.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.