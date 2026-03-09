College Student Won A Free Meal At A Brazilian Restaurant, But Her Friends Think She Should Still Pay An Equal Share

Dinner with friends can get awkward fast if money is involved.

In this story, a young woman went out to dinner with friends.

They all agreed that everyone would pay for their own food.

But when she suddenly got a free meal, everyone wanted her to contribute “fairly.”

AITAH for not wanting to split the bill after I got my meal for free? I (19F) am a uni student in London. A few friends and I went to a Brazilian restaurant. Before going, we all agreed we’d pay for our own food. We are all students and trying not to spend too much.

Because of that, I ordered something pretty cheap compared to everyone else. The restaurant has this game where you roll two dice. If you land a six, your meal is free. I actually rolled it, so my whole meal ended up being free. After that, my friends said that since my food was free, we should now split the rest of the bill evenly. They wanted to split the bill evenly instead of everyone paying for what they ordered.

The thing is, splitting it would mean I’d actually pay more than I would have if I’d just paid for my own meal. I ordered cheap on purpose, and we already agreed to pay separately. If I hadn’t even rolled the dice, I’d be spending less than I am now. They’re saying it’s more “fair” this way since we’re friends.

I’m a bit uncomfortable because money matters to me. This kind of defeats the whole point of budgeting. I ended up not splitting the bill and just sticking to the original plan. Now, they’re upset with me and acting like I was being selfish. I’m sitting here wondering if I handled it wrong.

A free meal shouldn’t come with a surprise surcharge from your friends.

