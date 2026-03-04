Concerned Boyfriend Got Irritated When His Girlfriend Took Money From His Wallet Without His Permission, And Now He’s Wondering If He Can Still Trust Her

Finances in new relationships can get tricky, especially when they’re not explicitly talked about!

Check out how this boyfriend got irritated when his girlfriend took some money from his wallet.

AITA – gf agrees to let kids shovel snow and makes me pay I know this is a bit silly but need some perspective. So we got a lot of snow today, and I planned to shovel. While I was in the bathroom, we get a ring at the door from some kids who ask to shovel.

He was not expecting this…

I come downstairs and my gf said she agreed for a couple of dollars and that she wants to do something nice for them. I’m a little annoyed because I don’t think we need to pay for it but ok, she already agreed. She then proceeds to head to my wallet and grab money. I get a little more annoyed but then I head out and give them the money (just 10 bucks). She says, “now you don’t have to shovel!” At this point, I’m a bit visibly agitated.

UH OH…

Then later I say that I don’t appreciate having to pay when she agreed for this thing that I didn’t really ask for, especially if she was trying to do something nice for the kids and for me, she should be the one to pay as a nice gesture. She gets really upset and starts arguing that it’s only 10 dollars, and I agree but keep telling her it’s not about the money. She only agreed to pay for it after I raised it as an annoyance. She kept arguing that she should be entitled to take some money from me for little things like that if it’ll benefit me, plus she doesn’t carry cash.

She had made decisions on his behalf!

I then say if the gesture was truly to lift the burden of me having to shovel then it would mean more if she paid, but her saying I should let her take money from me for this thing, admittedly does help me from shoveling, that is small, then I should just forget it. Am I overreacting?

He’s confused…

I was initially a little upset by the paying for it without consulting me and not even offering to pay for it herself as a gesture but then I got a little more upset bc it felt entitled when she said she should be allowed to take small amounts from me for the benefit of me and us. We don’t live together, for more context.

YIKES! That sounds annoying!

Why didn’t she at least ask him before making a choice?

Let’s find out what people on Reddit think about this one.

This user thinks this financial situation is a red flag!

That’s right! This user believes wallet permission is a bit too much!

This user thinks she could have just used her own money!

This user knows how to get back at her on this!

This user knows this guy did it for himself instead of the gf taking credit.

Somebody’s being a bit entitled here!

