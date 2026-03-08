Concerned Residents Warned A Neighbor About Blocking The Sidewalk With A Trailer, And When The Offender Refused To Move It, They Ended Up Stuck With A Huge Bill

Good neighbors understand that shared spaces come with shared responsibility.

So when one homeowner continued blocking the sidewalk with their vehicles and forced pedestrians into the street, their neighbors’ patience wore thin.

So when the offender dared them to call the city, they called his bluff — and stuck him with a hefty bill.

Neighbor tells another neighbor to call the city…..so they did. Happened a couple months ago in our neighborhood. There is a pretty run-down house with some inconsiderate neighbors.

There’s one behavior in particular that really drives surrounding homeowners crazy.

They have a large travel trailer that is too big for the driveway and sticks out 1 ft into the sidewalk when it’s parked. It’s not an issue as there is plenty of room to walk around, but the kicker is they always park one of their cars halfway in the driveway so it completely blocks the sidewalk.

The neighbor seems to be ignoring all safety precautions.

They live in a corner house, so it’s dangerous for a family to walk in the street around a blind corner because the sidewalk is inaccessible. Multiple neighbors, including myself, have asked them multiple times to pull their car into the driveway or park it on the street to leave the sidewalk accessible. They always say they will, but nothing changes.

So in the heat of an argument, the neighbor practically dares other homeowners to do something about it.

Well, apparently they got into a shouting match with one of the other neighbors over it, with the offending neighbor telling the other neighbor if they don’t like it, call the city.

So the other homeowners finally do!

Well, the other neighbor did just that. The city came out and wrote a ticket for the SUV blocking the sidewalk and also wrote them up for the trailer that was too big to fit in the driveway, forcing them to store it in a rental space for $350/month.

Sounds like this neighbor finally called the bluff!

What did Reddit think?

Karma definitely had something to do with this!

It usually behooves a homeowner to listen to their neighbors instead of waiting for the cops to show up.

This neighbor is gonna have to pay a pretty penny for their ignorance!

These neighbors got exactly what they deserved.

When you ignore every warning, the fine print finally catches up to you.

Blocking the sidewalk ended up blocking their wallet too!

