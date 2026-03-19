Couple Was Awaken At 1:30 AM By Their Neighbor Screaming At Her Boyfriend On The Phone, So The Wife Went To The Basement And Flipped The Breaker To Cut The Power

Living in an apartment means dealing with noise, but sometimes, you get stuck with neighbors who are just plain loud.

So, what would you do if the couple next door screamed so loudly your walls shook at 1:30 in the morning, and every complaint to the landlord and police went nowhere? Would you try to ignore it and go back to sleep? Or would you snap and find your own way to teach them a lesson?

In the following story, one fed-up neighbor finds herself in this situation and leaves them in the dark. Here’s what happened.

Loud neighbor My husband and I have been living in a small apartment for about 6 years. We know our neighbors well and have become good friends with most of them. Except for the younger couple next door that we share walls with. The boyfriend works a lot and seems like an ok dude, but his girlfriend is like a toddler.

She tried to ask nicely, but it didn’t work.

She’s constantly screaming at him, stomping, and slamming doors. We can literally hear EVERYTHING. Not just muffled conversation, I can actually hear what she’s saying. She screams at the top of her lungs and stomps and slams things so hard our apartment shakes. It sounds like someone is being hurt. I honestly feel bad for the guy. She is abusive. He seemed like a quiet person the few times I’ve talked to him, and I never hear him through the walls, even when they fight. I’ve tried to talk to them nicely and ask them to be quiet, but I was called bad names.

They’ve tried everything, but it still goes on.

We’ve made complaints to the landlord, and we even sent them a Ring video of her throwing something through the front window, and they haven’t done anything about it. We’ve also called the police, but they take hours to actually show up, and by then the fighting has stopped, and they just don’t answer the door. Last night at 1:30 a.m., we were jolted awake by the sound of her screeching and yelling at him on the phone. We banged on the wall and told her to shut the up. Obviously, it doesn’t solve anything, and she just talks a bunch of trash because she’s safe inside. So I resorted to petty revenge.

She went to the basement and shut the power off to their apartment.

The building has a shared basement that everyone has access to. So I went down and flipped the breaker to the electricity in their apartment. I figure it’s not anything permanent and is easily fixed, but they are not smart people. Most people know the first thing you check is the breaker box when your power goes out. I did it once before in the summer, and they went without power for a few days. Let that witch freeze her butt off while she screams in the dark. Sorry, not sorry.

Geez! That poor boyfriend.

Let’s check out how the folks over at Reddit feel about loud neighbors.

She definitely wouldn’t like this.

Here’s someone who’s done the same thing.

Now, here’s an idea.

That girl wouldn’t like this either.

There must be something else that can be done.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.