Customer And Retail Staff Argue Back And Forth Over The Phone, But It Was Just About An Inconsequential Detail
Sometimes, people argue just for the sake of arguing.
This retail staff member was checking a tracking number for a customer, but the customer and worker kept trying to correct each other over a trivial detail. This went on much longer than it should have.
Read the amusing full story below.
It’s not “zed” it’s “zee”
This happened a few years ago now, but it makes me laugh every time I think about it. I’m a Canadian living in Canada, and this is a phone conversation I had with a guy in Arizona.
Me: “[Store name], how may I help you?”
Guy: “I sent a package to my friend, and it says that it’s at your store. Can you check?”
OP was happy to help.
Me: “Of course. What is the name on the package?”
Guy: “It’s [name].”
Me: Checks and comes back, “I’m not seeing any packages with that name. Do you have the tracking number?”
Guy: “It’s 1234Z6789.” (Obviously a fake number for storytelling.)
The conversation went on.
Me: “Okay, just to confirm, the number is 1234 ‘zed’ 6789?”
Guy: “No, it’s 1234 ‘zee’ 6789.”
Me: Confused “Yes, 1234 ‘zed’ 6789.”
Guy: “No, 1234 ‘zee’ 6789.”
Let’s try that again.
Me: More confused “That’s what I said—1234 ‘zed’ 6789.”
Guy: “Zee, as in zebra.”
Me: Too dense to realize what he’s arguing about “Yes, zed. That’s what I said.”
The guy finally gives up and confirms that the tracking number is correct.
I give him the status of the package (no personal information about the receiver, just where the tracking says it is) and wish him a good day, still not clocking what he’d been arguing about the entire time.
I didn’t realize what he’d been on about until about a minute later.
All that arguing over how to pronounce the “Z.”
Other people in the comments on Reddit are piping up.
Here’s a valid question.
A hilarious, similar story from this user.
This person understands the confusion.
Another user shares a realization.
And here’s a solid observation.
When you argue over phonetics, important things get lost in translation.
If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.