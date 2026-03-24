Customer Service Representative At A Call Center Is Prepared To Help Customers With Their Technical Issues, But The Customers Tell Her Things That Should Be Discussed With A Therapist

Empathy without boundaries is often an unspoken expectation of customer service work.

How would you handle customers who overshared about their lives instead of sticking to the task at hand?

One customer service representative sought advice on this issue from the Reddit community. Let’s see what she had to say and what advice she was given.

PSA Quit trauma dumping on your Customer Service Reps!

I wish there was some way to get the word out that it is absolutely NOT okay to trauma dump on your CSR.

I’m already mentally exhausted & you want to call & tell me about your lawsuit, your grandchild being born early & being in NICU, how you are struggling to pay bills, how your cat passed away, your husband/wife is cheating…… IYKYK….

That certainly doesn’t sound like part of the job description.

Then I have to somehow find the strength within me to show/fake some empathy.

I’m so over the trauma dumping….

Just wondering how you all deal with these situations?

Most people could use advice in this area.

How do you turn the conversation back around without seeming harsh?

How do you avoid letting the exhaustion from the job interfere with your actual life??

After being on the phone over 8 hrs a day being screamed at, having to figure out other peoples issues etc, I’m so mentally drained that I could go without speaking until I have to be back at work the next day!

Sorry if this is a bit much. I’ve been at this for almost 2 years & the burn out is so real right now!

Having to maintain a smile through all of this sounds unimaginably difficult. Let’s see if Reddit had any wisdom to offer.

Most of the people who commented could unfortunately relate.

Some offered half-hearted advice.



Even some other customers chimed in.



Though one person shared a different approach.



But a practical solution was also thrown out there.



These people could really use some therapy.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.