Dad Wants To Borrow Teen’s Noise-Canceling Headphones While Working On A Construction Project, But The Teen Refuses Since The Headphones Cost $300

Imagine having a really good pair of noise canceling headphones that you use while doing schoolwork and gaming. Would you be willing to let a family member use them while they were working on a construction project?

In this story, one teen is in that exact situation, and he does not want his dad to borrow his headphones. Now, his dad is mad at him, and he’s wondering if he made the wrong decision.

Let’s read all about it.

AITA For not letting my parent use my 300$ headphones for a construction project? My parents are doing a construction project. My dad asked to use my noise-canceling headphones (that I bought a year or so ago for $300) for while he was working because the noise was hurting his ears. I told him he couldn’t use the ones I had, because I didn’t want them to get damaged in the process and I needed to use them later for school/gaming stuff as well, and instead asked him if there were other ones he could use. He said no, that he needed these specifically.

He points out that his dad has other options.

He has tons of other headphones at his disposal and I would’ve gotten them for him. He even has noise-canceling earmuffs. He didn’t want to look for them.

He’s not backing down.

I told him no again, that these were special to me and I didn’t want them to accidentally get broken. He thinks I’m being entitled and ungrateful, and that even if they did break, he’d replace them so what difference does it make. AITA?

I wouldn’t want my $300 headphones to get damaged either. His dad should buy his own pair if he needs those specific headphones.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Here’s a vote for the dad getting different headphones.

Another person is on OP’s side.

This is a very good point!

Another person has a similar dad.

Dad’ll need to get his own headphones.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.