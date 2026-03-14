Daughter Followed Her Mom’s Request For A Quiet 60th Birthday Dinner, But Her Sibling Threw A Person Surprise Party Anyway And Blamed Her When It Went Wrong

Family celebrations are supposed to be about the guest of honor — not the planner with the loudest vision.

So after their mom asked for a small, peaceful dinner, one woman honored her request while her sibling secretly booked a massive surprise bash.

But when she refused to back him, he accused her of being self-centered.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for not going against what my mother wanted for her 60th birthday? I (25F) and my brother (31M) were planning our mom’s 60th birthday. She told me earlier she didn’t want a big party just a quiet dinner with immediate family. We agreed to respect her decision

So she moved forward with booking a low-key dinner she knew her mother would love.

I made a reservation at her favorite restaurant and planned something small like she wanted.

But that’s when her brother went rogue.

Two weeks before her birthday, my brother told me he changed his mind and booked a surprise party with around 50 people because he thought she did not really mean what she said about wanting a small and quiet dinner.

She still tried to advocate for her mother’s wishes, but faced a guilt trip from her brother.

I told him I wasn’t comfortable going against what she asked for and i will go ahead with the dinner plan. He said I was being self centered and not thinking about what she actually wanted when she clearly stated she wants something quiet.

She stood her ground and let her mother prove her point. But still, her brother is furious.

I didn’t cancel the dinner. She came, seemed relaxed and happy, and later said the surprise party (which he still threw that weekend) was too overwhelming and crowded for her. Now he says I made him look bad and divided the family by not supporting the party. AITA for refusing to go along with it?

Sounds like she was a lot more in tune with what her mother wanted than her brother was.

What did Reddit think?

Her birthday, her wishes.

Her brother should have trusted their mother to communicate what she wanted.

There’s only one person in the wrong here, and it’s clearly the brother.

This brother selfishly had something to prove.

Mom got the calm dinner she actually asked for and the brother got a much-needed reality check.

Listening well was the real gift here.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.