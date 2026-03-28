Disabled Man Received Daily Robocalls Regarding A Six-Year-Old Cell Phone Debt, So He Used Redial To Call The Collection Agency 800 Times In Five Hours Until They Removed Him From Their List

Some people can dish it out, but they sure can’t take it.

So, what would you do if a collection agency kept robocalling and hanging up over a six-year-old debt that had ballooned to hundreds of dollars? Would you ignore it and hope they stopped? Or would you give them a taste of their own medicine?

In the following story, one man finds himself in this situation and decides to make some calls of his own. Here’s how it went down.

800 calls in 5 hours My buddy was getting collection calls for a cell phone debt his wife supposedly owed. She had a monthly plan for $30 or $40 or whatever it was, and there were supposed to be no surprises. This was six years ago, and there were surprises. She owed an extra $40 one month. Stopped service. Anyway, 6 years later, that debt has apparently ballooned to $450, and a collection agency starts calling. My buddy tells them to kick sand.

This is Nova Scotia, and a collector can call once a day. But this collector would have a robocaller call an additional 2 or 3 times, and when you answered, there’d be dead air for 20 seconds, then a dial tone. Harassment.

The woman claimed that she wasn’t calling him.

He *69’d the hangup calls and called them back. Him: You need to stop calling me and hanging up.

Her: I’m not calling you. Him: I just got a call from your number, and I’m returning it.

Then, she started using his name.

Her: Would you like to live up to your responsibilities *his first name*?

Him: Why are you calling my number and hanging up?

Her: I’m not calling your number *his first name*. Him: Your company is. Is it okay if I call you? Her:

He came up with a plan.

Anyway, my friend is disabled and sits much of the day at a desk with a computer, keyboard, mouse, and a desk phone. A desk phone is a landline attached to a giant phone that you don’t even have to pick up. They’re about 25 years old, and they’re great when you want to redial a number, listen to the pickup, wait for the hangup, then redial. The amazing thing with this company was that a live agent answered every call.

After enough calls, they were over it.

He made about 800 calls in 5 hours until he finally got someone who just said, “Stop. We’ll remove you from our autocalls.” And they did. My friend was disappointed because he wanted to mess with them for a few more days.

Nice! That’s a great way to handle it.

Let’s see if the people over at Reddit have ever done anything similar.

This person talks about the law in Australia.

Here’s someone who pranked people on MSN.

It sounds like it.

This reader would’ve went all out.

They should’ve paid the debt.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.