Dunkin’ Customer Told A Woman To Stop Yelling At A Cashier Over A Bagel, But The Woman Waved Her Finger In Her Face And Then Her Husband Started Yelling Too

Witnessing someone treating service workers badly can make it hard to stay quiet.

So, what would you do if you were standing at a register paying for your order when an angry customer bumped into you as they were yelling at the cashier? Would you pay for your order and mind your business? Or would you speak up and tell the customer they needed to calm down?

In the following story, one Dunkin’ Donuts customer finds herself in this predicament and chooses the latter. Here’s what happened.

AITA for telling a fellow customer off for yelling at the cashier I hate when I’m in line for places, and I can feel people practically breathing on me, because they’re so close. Yesterday, I went to my local Dunkin’ Donuts, which I frequent often. The ladies who work there are these very sweet, polite older Indian women. The cashier took my order, and I’m inserting my card and talking to the cashier as I’m putting the card in the slot to pay, when I feel my side get jostled.

Suddenly, a woman started shouting at the cashier.

This older woman starts screaming at the cashier, saying a whole bunch of expletives, how they can’t do anything bleeping right, and she specifically told the cashier she wanted that blueberry bagel, and her current one doesn’t have enough berries. I’m annoyed by being jostled and my order being interrupted by this woman. She was getting unnecessarily loud and derogatory over a bagel. I told her that she needs to stop being rude and yelling at a cashier who is trying to do her job.

Then, her husband joined in.

So, she waves her finger in my face, and her husband starts to scream over from the table that I need to mind my bleeping business, young lady. I was not happy. I said you made it my issue and business when you became abusive to the cashier in my presence and jostled me while I was paying instead of waiting in line. Her husband continued to yell at me from the table, and I told him to have a nice day.

The cashiers were thankful.

The cashiers thanked me and told the abusive, cranky woman not to come back. I was raised to respect my elders. I work with elders. But now I’m second-guessing whether it was my place to say something, or if I should have just shut my mouth and minded my own business instead of helping create a scene and fueling crazy-pants bad behavior. AITA?

Wow! Some people have no manners at all.

Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit would’ve done in this situation.

According to this comment, older women are the worst.

This person thinks respect is earned.

Here’s someone who thinks she handled it perfectly.

This reader is happy there are people like her in the world.

That was a nice deed.

Too many people stay quiet in situations like this, which usually justifies the rude person.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.