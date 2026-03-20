Emotional Aunt Got Mad At Her Niece For Upgrading A Gift She Had Gotten Her For Christmas, But Now The Aunt Is Wondering If She Overreacted

Sometimes it is embarrassing when adults act like children and don’t even realize it!

This woman shares how she got offended after her niece upgraded a gift she had gotten her.

Check out the full story.

AITA for telling my niece that I was upset with her for breaking the dreamcast I bought her for Christmas? I (32f) have an older sister (37f) with two kids, my neice (14) and nephew (11). Now this last year I was doing well financially, and so I decided to go all out for Christmas gifts.

This is where everything started falling apart…

My nephew was easy enough with his fortnite and Roblox stuff, but my niece really got my hopes up for a really special Christmas this year when I asked about some ideas for her gift. She stated, “I’ve been really into older games lately like ‘parappa the rapper,’ and ‘super Mario Sunshine.’ I immediately started the think about how my sister and I used play the Dreamcast together. I looked into buying a Dreamcast and they cost for more than what I thought. Like anywhere from $100 to up to $600. I was doing well, but I wasn’t rolling in cash.

She tried making the effort…

I ended up buying a second hand one that looked decent on eBay. However, there just was only enough left over to buy a single game. Due to some unfortunate timing with too many members of the family being sick, we ended up calling off a Christmas get together. I shipped the gifts to my niece and nephew, and though I wasn’t there, I heard they both loved the gifts. About of week ago, I found some time to go see my sister and her family. My sister ended up picking me up from the airport along with her husband and kids. I sat in the back with the kids.

UH OH…

My nephew had a steam deck with his fortnite and Roblox on it. He showed me all the things he got. I just nodded my head and said “cool” every now and then. I was just happy he was happy. Eventually, I asked my niece about her Dreamcast. She said she was having a lot of fun with it and recorded some videos with it for her private YouTube channel. She then showed me her videos. My heart sank when I saw her newest video titled “upgrading my Dreamcast” with a thumbnail showing her Dreamcast in a hundred pieces and a handsaw cutting some of the plastic. I immediately started to tear up, and blurted out, “why did you do that!?”

That sounds bad…

The car went silent and my niece started crying. She said, “I just didn’t have anything to play on it.” I snapped back with, “but that was my gift to you! I should’ve never gotten you that!” My sister pulls over the car and tries talking to me about what’s going on, but I’m a full mess by this point. I end up telling them to go on and I order an Uber for myself. When I get there, my sister is already at the front door waiting for me. We talk on the porch.

That’s INSANE!

It turns out that the console wasn’t actually destroyed but my niece had replaced some hardware in the console so that she could play more games on it that she could get from the internet. I was still angry about my niece doing this to such a sentimental gift. I try telling my sister, the gift was good enough as it was and what my niece did was insulting. She ended up making me stay in a hotel for the first couple of nights (which I had to pay for out of my own pocket) and now I’m writing this while waiting in the terminal for my plane back.

OUCH! That must have hurt!

Why would she attach so many emotions to a gift that she got for a kid?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user thinks this girl overreacted about a kid upgrading the gift.

This user knows this woman freaked out way too soon.

This user thinks it is absurd that this woman acted this way near a kid.

This user knows the gift meant more to this lady than to that kid.

This user knows it is the kid’s choice to do whatever she wants to do with the gift.

Somebody’s being really childish here!

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