Employee Got Berated By A Crazy Customer, But Then The Customer’s Wife Swooped In And Saved The Day

Every once in awhile customers can surprise you…but not always.

How would you react if a customer’s spouse took your side in a dispute? One guy recently shared a crazy instance of this with Reddit. Here’s what went down.

Customer’s wife stood up for me

Around 6 months ago an elderly couple purchased a dryer.

Today a young couple came in, and it turned out that the man was the son of the elderly couple who purchased the dryer, and he was there let me know that it was experiencing some problems.

OP was pretty observant.

Right from the get-go, you could tell that he was upset but trying to restrain himself.

Which I appreciated.

I understood that he was just trying to do right by his mom, and that he was not upset at me directly but rather the circumstances.

There was only so much this employee could do.

Unfortunately, when he realized that I could not do much to help him, he very quickly lost his composure.

Last time I had a problem like this, I did not really know how to react, so this time I offered what help I could.

HR number, District Manager number, my manager’s number, the manufacturer number for the dryer.

He didn’t really seem to understand how this works.

This guy just keeps going off, and he’s standing there dictating to me what I’m going to do for him.

Literally he’s saying stuff like: “No you listen to me, here’s what’s going to happen!”

Well, finally his wife actually pulled him back and she very sternly said to him: “You need to watch your tone, it’s not her fault.”

After that I wrote down all the phone numbers for them, the wife said thank you to me, the guy glared at me, and they left the store.

It’s a rarity that anyone sides with the employee in these scenarios. Let’s see what Reddit had to say about this one.

The comments provided instant reassurance.



Others noted the insanity of the behavior.



One person shared their own struggle.



And another person offered practical advice.



Empathy wasn’t a 2-for-1 special that day.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.