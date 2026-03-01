Employee Revealed His 10-Hour Workday To A Customer, But Management Got Upset Saying This Could Harm The Company’s Reputation

Workplaces often try to control the image they project to customers.

The following story is about a call center employee who casually told a customer that his shift lasted 10 hours a day.

When the higher-ups learned about this, they didn’t take it very well.

They claimed that it could harm the client’s reputation and cause him unexpected trouble.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Apparently, we are not allowed to tell customers how long our shift is per day. A couple days ago, I was on chat with a customer. He was alright. It just took some time to convince him that a feature cannot work on his phone because it is not compatible. Anyway, once he agreed, he asked how long I have to work. I didn’t think much of it and told him that my shift was 10 hours per working day. He was very surprised, to say the least.

The management wasn’t pleased that this employee revealed his working hours to the customer.

Anyway, we signed each other off, and I went on to handle other customers. Now, unbeknownst to me, the “higher-ups” actually found out about this. Boy, oh boy, were they aghast that I told the customer about how long my shift is. A little bit of deducing and I was easily able to understand why they did not want this to be shared.

He learned that the company was keeping this a secret to protect its reputation.

You see, I am from a third-world country, and we serve customers of a multi-trillion-dollar company. These customers are mostly in the Anglosphere or from Europe. Obviously, the company does not want its customers to think that they make their workers work that much, five days a week. Because of that, there has been a ton of hoo-ha about what I did.

The company is afraid that its reputation will be damaged.

For better clarity, we do not work for the trillionaire company directly. They outsource it to a third-party organization. It is the organization that hires us on behalf of the client. But since we represent ourselves as the support agents of the client, this apparently causes some level of damage to the reputation of the client.

He continued to stand his ground.

I have been holding my ground, though. I have been telling them that if they are so ashamed of 10-hour workdays, then why even have them in the first place? Also, screw my TL. You insufferable, narcissistic witch.

Honesty at work is noble… until management finds out.

