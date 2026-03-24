Employee Told A Customer They Were Sold Out Of The Printer Ink She Wanted To Buy, But The Customer Refused To Accept That Answer

Retail workers answer the same questions all day long.

In this story, a customer came in, asking for a particular printer ink.

She told them that it was sold out, but the customer couldn’t seem to accept her answer.

Their conversation kept repeating over and over.

Let’s take a closer look!

Sick of having this particular conversation. Customer: “Do you have this printer ink?” Me: “Let me check. No, I’m sorry, we don’t at the moment!” The customer silently stares at me for like ten seconds. Customer: “I usually get it here.”

This woman explained that the ink has sold out.

Me: “We normally do have it, but it looks like we’ve sold out.” Customer: “Will you get more?” Me: “Our delivery comes on a Wednesday. I couldn’t tell you what’s going to be on it. Sorry.” Customer: “Well, I usually get it from here.” Me: “Right, but we’ve sold out.”

She really gets annoyed when customers can’t take “we don’t have it” for an answer.

Customer: “So you’ll get more on Wednesday?” Me: “I don’t know. We don’t know what’s coming until it arrives.” Customer: “Well, you usually have it.” Oh my God, I’ve answered your question. Your line is “Okay, thanks anyway. Bye!” How many times must we say the same things to each other before you get it?

That would be frustrating to deal with.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

Lol. Here’s a good idea.

Here’s another annoying thing they say.

Another petty but genius comeback.

Finally, this person makes a valid point.

“No” doesn’t turn into “yes” just because you hit replay.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.