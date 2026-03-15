Employee Was Forced By HR To Use Her Legal Name On 300 Business Cards, So She Legally Changed Her Name And Returned Every Single One

Some HR managers enforce rules, but others seem to enforce power plays.

So when an operations manager was told by HR she’d have to handwrite her preferred name on 300 business cards “per policy,” she chose a more permanent workaround.

The end result was malicious compliance that was legally binding.

Keep reading for the full story!

Nasty HR claims “policy” and then it’s used against them I used to work for a big, global company at one of their many large sites as an operations manager. I loved the job, hated the company. I hadn’t gone by my legal name in about 12 years at this point.

For all intents and purposes, this was her name.

Everyone knew me by another name. I used it everywhere, all my clients used it, and my name badge even used this name as there was a section for “preferred name” when I started right there on my application. I had zero problems up until the new HR manager arrived.

This HR manager saw things quite differently.

She was a nasty cow and especially disliked me. At around eight months working there, I still hadn’t received any business cards and had put in many requests for them over that time. I think maybe the new HR thought she was going to pull one over on me, as she did indeed get my business cards printed and delivered—all 300 to me—all written with my legal name.

But when the employee tried to fight back, she was seemingly thwarted by red tape.

I questioned this and was told it was “company policy” and that I would need to write my preferred name on each card if I wanted to keep using it. Even though there were several other managers who also didn’t use their legal names and yet had their business cards printed as they wished, I was singled out. She was so smug about it.

It was then she decided she needed to teach this HR rep a lesson, no matter the cost.

And at this point, “malicious compliance” is really my MO. I had never worried about changing my name legally, as it had honestly never really been an issue. People will generally call you whatever you introduce yourself as.

So she decided to go about this by the books.

But, well, opportunity came knocking at my door, didn’t it? I spent $160 and a full day at the courts changing my name legally. And heck, while I’m there, I’ll just change my last name, too! I was never attached to it, and this one is much better.

But she didn’t stop there.

I also went and applied for a new driver’s license and spent the rest of the afternoon faxing my new documents off to the many places that would need them. It was a lot of work, and it did end up costing me about $200 all up, but walking into work the next day was the most satisfying day of my time there. I was able to hand over my official Change of Name certificate.

This led to quite a bit of paperwork for this HR rep.

I personally handed the HR manager back all 300 brand-new, completely unused business cards with my now-previous name. And to top it off, she had to update all my files and my contract, send everything to Head Office to be completed, and then had to come crawling back to my office for me to sign each one with my new name.

This made their relationship even worse, but luckily it all worked out in the end.

It probably explained the vindictiveness she displayed later, but I ended up quitting not long after. And sure, I had to spend a bit of time and money doing it, but it was something I should have done a long time ago anyway. I just got a little shove in the right direction, and the payout was so satisfying.

Now this is malicious compliance!

What did Reddit think?

You’d be hard pressed to find someone who’s dedicated this much to getting back at someone.

Too bad most business cards really aren’t that expensive.

This user wishes this employee the best of luck with their new name.

This commenter thinks of a way to make this MC even better.

The company printed 300 useless business cards, and she walked away with a brand-new name AND the last word.

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