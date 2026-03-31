Employee Was Signing A Client Over The Phone, But The Client Refused To Provide An Email Address Because He “Doesn’t Do” Technology

Technology has been part of daily life for decades.

The following story involves an employee who was signing on a new client over the phone.

The client refused to provide an email address, saying he “doesn’t do” technology.

Unfortunately for him, this meant the process would drag on for weeks.

Let’s take a closer look!

Boomer customers/clients who think they’re special because they don’t use email This is me signing on a new client or customer over the phone. Me: “…and may I please have your email address?” Them: “Oh no, I don’t do that stuff. No email or technological stuff for me. I’m from a time where you actually talk face to face and make a deal. You shake the person’s hand. I don’t use all that typing stuff.”

So now, the process will take 7 to 14 days, instead of just one hour.

Well, sir or ma’am, we will not be meeting face to face regardless of whether you “use email” or not. Congrats on being, for some reason, proud that our process is now going to take 7 to 14 business days instead of 1 hour. We have to mail things back and forth to each other. Email is from the 90s. Why are these people so proud that they lack basic life skills from the past 30 years?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another honest opinion.

This person chimes in.

It infuriates me, says this one.

Finally, here’s a similar thought.

Some people think technology is a complicated thing. It’s not.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.