Employee Was Told That He Had To Check In At The Main Office Every Day, But He Didn’t Have A Vehicle And His Actual Area Of Work Was 16 Miles Away

Isn’t it ironic when higher-ups think they’re being clever by making employees’ lives harder, only to harm the company in the process?

It’s almost as if making your employees’ work a little easier makes them more productive!

In this story, a man shares how he made his superiors realize that helping him would also help them, all while riding his bike in the summer.

See how he handled the situation.

Ok, I will cycle around all day instead of working I worked for my local council doing work within the catchment zone of a river. The council office is not near where my work is and I only occasionally needed to go in, which was a lovely bike journey, but mainly worked remotely. Importantly, when applying for my job I was told I would not be able to access work vans for the role and the role was remote with occasional days in the office.

It sounded good until they changed the rules.

It’s in my contract that I cannot access work vans but also there was nothing stating that I needed my own vehicle for work. There was a change in the council and those in charge are ideologically against work from home as everyone is better in the office. I was informed I would need to check in at the main office everyday.

They didn’t know this would turn against them.

I arranged a meeting and emailed to explain my role and that most of my work wasn’t near the office, that I could only do what they wanted if I had a van but didn’t think one was available. Meeting was turned down and the policy stated that all staff must start their shift in their base office. This was during summer and so I took the opportunity to do what I was told. Office was a lovely 16 miles bike ride from my home/area of work and I would usually take about an hour and 15 to do it.

He made the most out of his new fitness routine.

So head into the office, find a desk and do the morning admin. Then back on my bike and back on the road to a site, would do an hour or so of work and have lunch and work for an hour or so more before cycling back to the office and then turning around. I was pretty fit but the 60+ miles a day was hard at first but it didn’t take too long to get comfy with it (flatish). I did take the bus a few times but due to the locations, it requires 2 buses each way (one west that took an hour because it went to every little village on the way, then change and a quicker bus directly north) but that was slower than the bike ride.

They realized something was wrong.

Took a couple months but eventually I got asked why I was completing so little work. A lot of accusations were thrown around. Well, based on my contract, communication where I pointed everything out and direct orders from the top of the organization being followed, I was found to have simply done what I was asked and then quietly told I could consider my base to be the sites I worked at. Was great being paid to cycle around in the summer.

He had fun, exercised, got some vitamin D, and finally, justice!

