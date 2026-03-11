Employee Witnessed Postal Workers Being Bullied And Overworked, So He Advocates For Support, Better Treatment, And Improved Workplace Conditions

Workplace culture can make or break a job.

The following story is about an employee who spent two decades working in the post office.

He shares his observation about how postal workers were being insulted and pushed to their limits by their supervisors.

He hopes to inspire support for the post office while standing against privatization.

Read the full story below for all the details.

USPS management has made me emotionally numb I have 20 years of seeing carriers and clerks belittled, bullied, harassed, and berated by management. A lot of people used to talk about how great it is to work at the post office. We talk about how great it used to be.

This man thinks the post office is poorly run.

In reality, supervisors will regularly push new workers to their limits with 12-hour days, very little training, and unrealistic expectations. This leads to a high turnover rate. The post office is very poorly run. Vehicles break down with no heat or AC. Zip ties are used to fix windshield wipers. Some employees work seven days a week, just to name a few issues.

He calls out supervisors for being toxic and difficult to work with.

The supervisor situation is insane. Literally, anybody can become a supervisor, and that job ruins their personality very quickly. As a worker, you are viewed as a number and not a person. Supervisors are there to push metrics. They will go as far as calling people on their day off or driving by your house, like I once heard from another.

He fights against the privatization of the post office.

A lot of this is to vent, but I just want everyone to support the post office. Stand against privatization. We need better working conditions, pay, and management to provide the best experience possible to customers. Also, please pick up your dog’s mess. 🙂

Let’s find out what others have to say about the post office on Reddit.

A former postal worker weighs in.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Another mail carrier speaks up.

People are saying the same thing.

Finally, short and sweet.

Even in the post office, you can’t zip-tie your way out of bad management.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.