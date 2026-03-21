Employee’s Boss Refused To Honor Her Disability, So When She Gave Notice And Found A New Job, His Rigidity Forced The Company To Pay Out Full Sick Leave

Many workplaces seem to care a lot more about policy than they do about people.

In this story, when an employee with a disability found a job she could actually do without pain, she eagerly handed in her notice.

But when her awful supervisor demanded advanced notice and daily check-ins, the employee followed the rules to the letter — and got paid in full for it.

Keep reading for the full story.

Not for me I have a disability and started a new job and within the first month realized it was too much for me and I couldn’t do it without a lot of pain. Very luckily I found a remote job and gave my notice to my very ambitious micromanager.

But this micromanager made a big stink about her leaving.

She insisted I had to give 3 months’ notice and I had to change my start date with my job, which luckily I was actually able to do. (I asked if I could leave any other way, use any holiday accrued, etc., and she refused.)

So this employee realized she had to take back her time another way.

I still could not do this job as it was causing me immense pain, so I went on the sick. And because it was local council it meant I had full sick pay, which ticked her off no end, and she called me every single day of my notice period.

But this employee wasn’t about to be steamrolled.

To the point I started emailing her immediately after every call and including her boss into the email. I got full pay for the full 3 months and couldn’t be happier in my new job.

A little flexibility could have gone a long way with this boss.

What did Reddit think?

Some bosses are truly out of their minds.

This micromanager doesn’t have near as much leverage as she thinks she does.

You can’t fire someone who’s already quit!

Overly strict policies can come back to bite!

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.