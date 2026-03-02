Experienced Worker Was Lectured By A Bossy New Hire About Food Safety, So When She Maliciously Complied, It Proved The New Hire Had A Lot To Learn

If there’s one valuable piece of advice for new employees, it’s to know your place.

So when an experience night support worker began getting bossed around by the new hire regarding food safety, the worker decided to comply with uncompromising precision.

And her malicious compliance ended up getting the new hire in some hot water!

Keep reading for the full story.

“Do your job!”…. My job? Ok I will…. Comply mwhaha I am a night staff worker, working in a care home with children with challenging behaviour. Though my job title is “night support worker,” it’s more like a glorified cleaner because the children almost always sleep through the night without issue. I really enjoy my job; it fits perfectly around my family and the pay is good.

But things started to go downhill when a bossy new hire arrived.

Recently this new woman was hired — let’s call her Icky. I HATE her. I’ve worked there for nearly a year and have a good relationship with staff and the children. Though I lone work, my fellow night workers are just lovely women, and we chat on a WhatsApp group and we’re very protective of each other.

But Icky has been wrongly asserting her authority around the office.

Since Icky started, she kept leaving messages on how “night staff should be doing this” “night staff need to do that.” **** off, Icky. If management need us to do something, I’ll hear it from them, not you.

Then one day, the more experienced employee had finally had enough.

The final straw came when this message was left for night staff on a night shift a few weeks back. “Night staff need to be checking the fridge for out-of-date food. There was some food that had gone off which I had to chuck out, and night staff need to ensure they’re checking the fridge.”

She was not about to let this fly.

I took umbrage with this for two main reasons. First, it’s actually day staff’s job to be checking the food dates, etc. They have a checklist which needs to be ticked off every day, and making sure food is labeled and in date is one of the tasks. Second, Icky has been here for 5 minutes; I’ve had fart smells linger longer, and for someone so green to write a message like that — err, jog the **** on.

But instead of calling it out, she decided to comply.

Now for sweet, sweet malicious compliance. So if Icky thinks it’s night staff’s job to maintain the food safety standard, alright, I will.

She got to work on her clever plan.

That night, and every night shift I was on for the next two weeks, I meticulously went through every cupboard and the fridge and threw away everything that was opened, not labeled, or wrapped up — including sauces, condiments, sandwich meats, dairy products, everything. One night I literally threw away half a fridge worth of food, which in a non-care home environment wouldn’t normally be an issue, but food safety standards state food needs to be wrapped once opened and labeled.

She decided to make sure everyone knew what she was doing.

I also left a note every time I had to throw away food: “Staff need to be sealing and labeling food correctly; as night staff don’t know when food products were opened, we have to assume it’s out of date to comply with food safety standards.”

So when management caught on, the truth started to come out.

It got to the point where management pulled me to one side and said, “Why are you throwing so much food away?” I responded by opening the fridge and showing them an opened pack of ham — not sealed, not labeled — and the back of the ham packet says once opened use within three days. So I said, “I was told night staff need to be checking the fridge, and every time I’ve checked it the day staff aren’t labeling food or storing it correctly, then I have to assume it’s out of date.”

Turns out, the experienced employee was right all along!

I showed management the message, and I was told actually it’s day staff’s job and night staff don’t need to worry about that (shock! Horror!). So management made a clear statement about day staff responsibilities and took Icky to one side to “have a chat.” Take that, Icky.

Icky really should have kept a lower profile — at least until she knew how things worked.

Reddit is sure to get a kick out of this one.

This user is shocked to find someone experiencing such a similar issue.

Apparently many workplaces follow similar food safety rules.

For some people, watching food grow mold is somewhat of a fun experiment.

The newbie tried to run the show, but she found herself outsmarted by someone who knew far better.

Seniority has it’s perks!

