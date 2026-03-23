Family Moves Into Rented Townhome, But Before They Can Even Unload The Moving Truck, They Meet The Neighbor Of Their Nightmares

Imagine moving into a rental home, and before you’ve even unloaded the moving truck, your next door neighbor walks over, gets your attention and starts complaining.

What would you do if she kept complaining about everything you do? Would you try to appease her or look for a way to get her to back off?

In this story, one family is dealing with a horrible next door neighbor, and they’re not sure how to resolve the situation.

Keep reading to hear about all the things the neighbor has done so far that they find really annoying.

We moved in a week ago. Neighbor’s already ‘beside herself’ over 5 minutes of sound We just moved into a rented townhouse and it’s been 5 days, and our neighbor has been… a lot. The first time we met her was mid-move, with our moving truck backed into our own driveway. She literally stopped the movers, looked at my husband, and said we shouldn’t back in like that because “the pavement might crack.”

It might’ve been a power play.

Mind you, we’re renting, and she knows that and I think she owns her place. It felt weird and territorial.

We let our landlord know just to be safe and asked if there were any HOA rules about driveway use and she said nope, there aren’t any.

That wasn’t the only issue.

Fast forward to this weekend – we were setting up our home theater system and tested our subwoofer for 2 minutes. TWO MINUTES !! And it was 5pm, just regular setup stuff. Literally five minutes of sound, tops. As soon as it ended, the neighbor came outside her home, visibly angry, looked up at our window (all recorded on the ring camera ), and said she was “beside herself.” Then a couple minutes later, she banged aggressively on the wall and we could hear it loud and clear during another short video clip.

They’re not sure what to do.

We’re not blasting music at midnight. We’re not throwing parties. We’re trying to get settled in and live normally, and it feels like she’s just waiting to get upset. We’re honestly at a loss. Is this something that’s going to escalate? Should we try talking to her (kindly)? Or just document and ignore? Has anyone dealt with this kind of neighbor before?

It certainly sounds like they have an annoying next door neighbor. Let’s see what Reddit recommends.

The comments didn’t really go the way OP probably expected. A lot of people point out the problem with a subwoofer.

This person knows what it’s like to be the neighbor to someone with a home theater system.

Another person shares what they have learned as they’ve gotten older.

Reddit is clearly on the neighbor’s side.

The next door neighbor may not be overreacting after all.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.