Former Tenant Moved Out And Took The Washer And Dryer That He Paid For, But The Entitled Landlord Began Demanding He Bring It Back And Even Called The Cops To Try To Get His Way

If you pay for something, that usually means it’s yours to keep.

So, what would you do if you had purchased a washer and dryer for your rental apartment and took them with you when you moved out, but your landlord starts demanding that you bring them back?

Would you do it to prevent issues? Or would you get help from a lawyer?

In the following story, one man finds himself in this situation and just happens to know a good lawyer.

Here’s what happened.

Entitled Ex LandLord Demand I Leave Behind The Washer And Dryer I Paid For. For the past 2 years, I 25m have lived in a small apartment building. The apartment didn’t have a laundry room for the building when I moved in, but it did come with hookups for a washer and dryer in the apartment, so I bought them myself because I work for a wildlife sanctuary, and I get pretty dirty during my work. Just the other day, I had to chase down and wrestle one of our wild boars because “Bacon” (We didn’t name him that. He came with that name) loves to escape his pen and thinks it’s funny to play chase.

His landlord started calling him.

I got myself completely dirty. I was covered in grass stains and mud. So I very much need them. My boyfriend and I just got engaged, and since my lease was up, I moved in with him. I finished moving everything out of my old apartment yesterday, and I thought nothing of taking my washer and dryer with me, since I had bought them. Well, I woke up this morning to multiple missed calls from my old landlord. I left my phone number and new address in case any mail was delivered to my old place.

He was shocked to hear what the landlord wanted.

I called him back, and he asked me why the washer and dryer were gone. I explained that I took them with me. He started freaking out, saying that he had put that the place had a washer and dryer in the ad for the place. Apparently, he had raised the rent due to them. He started demanding I bring them back because the new clients he has set up to move and had already signed the lease are not interested in the place without them. And he even threatened to call the police if I didn’t take them back

The machines clearly belonged to him.

I got angry and told him that I would do no such thing, reminding him that they belonged to me. I bought them, and I still had the receipts from when I bought them. As well as text from him when I moved that explained I bought them myself. He again threatens to call the police. I told him to do it and see what happened, and hung up at that point. Personally, I don’t think I’m in the wrong. I bought them, and they weren’t cheap, so I feel I have the right to take them.

Now, his boyfriend’s father will help sort it out.

My boyfriend is on my side, but today, the co-worker said they think I’m rude for not telling the landlord I was taking them. In my opinion, that should have been obvious. I paid for them, so why would I leave them? Well, my landlord went through with calling the police. Because the next day they showed up. Honestly, nothing really noteworthy happened. I explained to them what was going on and showed them the receipt for the washer and dryer, as well as the text from the landlord I had from when I told him I was buying them. The cops took my statement and left. My boyfriend’s father is a lawyer and will be contacting my landlord to sort everything out. He advised me not to respond to said landlord anymore for the time being.

Wow! That’s really low.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit feel about it.

This reader suggests ignoring the coworker.

Here’s a good way to look at it.

For this reader, the coworker must be naive.

This reader thinks he should refer to his original lease.

The lawyer will handle it easily, because the case sounds pretty open and closed.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.