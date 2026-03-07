March 6, 2026 at 7:55 pm

Friend Was Dragged Into A Lie Without Being Asked, But Refuses To Back It Up

by Diana Whelan

man looking upset with head in hands at table

Pexels/Reddit

A longtime friendship hit unexpected tension after one person casually inserted the other’s name into a story that wasn’t true, then asked them to confirm it after the fact.

What seemed like a small favor to one side felt like a major boundary violation to the other.

Read on for the story.

AITA for refusing to cover for my friend after they involved me in a lie I didn’t agree to?

I in my early 30s, have a close friend, Daniel, who I’ve known for a long time. We’ve always had a pretty solid friendship, and I generally see them as a good person, even if they can be impulsive at times.

Recently, Daniel asked me for a favor that made me uncomfortable. They were in a situation with another friends and had already told them a story that wasn’t entirely true.

After the fact, Daniel told me what they’d said and asked me to back it up if I was asked, because my name had been casually mentioned as part of the explanation.

Uh oh.

This caught me off guard. I hadn’t agreed to be part of anything, and I don’t like lying for people especially when I don’t fully know the consequences.

I told Daniel that I wasn’t comfortable being involved and that I wouldn’t confirm something that wasn’t true.

I also suggested they clear it up themselves instead of pulling me into it.

A better solution.

Daniel got upset and said I was being unsupportive and overly rigid.

They argued that it was a harmless lie, that it wouldn’t affect me at all, and that friends are supposed to have each other’s backs.

From their perspective, my refusal felt like betrayal, especially since I didn’t immediately shut it down but took a day to think about it before saying no.

Oh please.

Now things are tense, I haven’t confronted the other person, but I’ve made it clear to Daniel that I won’t lie if asked.

Daniel says my stance has made the situation worse and that I could have saved them a lot of stress by just going along with it.

Now a couple of mutual friends think I should’ve just helped once and then talked to Daniel privately later.

Eh.

I don’t think I did anything wrong by setting a boundary.

But I also understand that Daniel feels abandoned in a stressful moment.

AITA for refusing to cover for my friend when they involved me in a lie without my consent?

The real debate centers on loyalty versus personal integrity.

This person says NTA and gives a definition of a good friend.

Screenshot 2026 02 19 at 9.37.09 PM e1771555124571 Friend Was Dragged Into A Lie Without Being Asked, But Refuses To Back It Up

This person agrees.

Screenshot 2026 02 19 at 9.37.18 PM Friend Was Dragged Into A Lie Without Being Asked, But Refuses To Back It UpAnd this person has a similar story.

Screenshot 2026 02 19 at 9.37.46 PM Friend Was Dragged Into A Lie Without Being Asked, But Refuses To Back It Up

If someone signs your name to a lie without asking, they shouldn’t be shocked when you refuse to cosign it.

