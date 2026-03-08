Friend Group Planned To Start A Video Game From Scratch Together, But When One Player Insisted On Bringing All The Best Items, It Sparked A Debate Over Fairness

For some, half the fun of games is roughing it with friends, not just dominating every time.

So when one gamer’s friend refused to ditch her overpowered profile and join her friends at square one, the group’s gaming plans soon hit a wall.

AITA for not playing video games with my friends if one always gives herself end of game items instead of progressing along with us? I know this is oddly specific, but I refuse to play Minecraft or Terraria with them because she won’t budge on the notion that she needs all netherite armor and OP weapons, or she wants to use her profile that has all the best items in the game.

I want to start the game from scratch with them and all suffer together, building up from scratch, but she can’t see the fun in that. She says, “Oh, I won’t mess with you guys!” But she doesn’t understand the point. We want to all be equal. It’s so annoying.

I just won’t have fun if one person basically “wins” before the game even starts (for lack of a better word). Not that it’s competitive. But it’s a similar vibe to cheating, except it’s lighthearted, and the motivation behind it is a desire for companionship. AITA for being upset?

Reddit chimes in with their thoughts.

