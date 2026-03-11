Friend Refuses To Change The Original Bet About Kanye West Getting A Number One Single, So His Coworker Accused Him Of Cheating And Tried To Redefine The Terms

Most bets made between friends are done so in the heat of the moment, so it’s not uncommon for someone to try to back out.

So, what would you do if a friend tried to rewrite the rules after the wager was already set in writing? Would you let it slide to protect your friendship? Or would you hold them to the exact wording that you both agreed to?

In the following story, one friend finds himself facing this decision and decides to enforce the bet. Here’s what happened.

AITAH for refusing to let my friend rewrite the terms of our bet after he realized he would lose? I realize this is a petty bet, but I bet my friend that Kanye West would not get another number one single on the Hot 100 in 2026. I still have the message with the original terms, so people can decide based on what was actually written. About a week later, he tried to change the bet into Kanye West, just having to place anywhere on the Hot 100 from 1 to 100, which obviously increases his chances of winning.

Now, his friend is spreading untrue rumors about him.

When I told him the bet was specifically about a number one single, he started telling my coworkers that I was changing the terms and trying to cheat him, even though I was only sticking to what we originally agreed to. He claims the way the message is written can be read as any chart placement, and that I am cheating by insisting it means number one. I told him if he wants to back out, then back out, but do not try to convince everyone I am a cheater for enforcing the original bet. I called him a weasel for trying to make it seem as if I had cheated, just to save face while backing out of the bet. AITA?

Eek! This is why some people avoid betting with friends.

