Front Desk Attendants Were Working A Normal Day, But Then A Rich Girl Arrived After Being Kicked Out By Her Parents, And The Day Got A Whole Lot Weirder

Working on a hotel front desk can be a lot of fun – after all, hotels can be a lot of fun.

But it can also be kind of monotonous, with quick interactions that are the same day after day, and little else happening.

For the two front desk attendants in this story however, this was not one of those monotonous days.

Instead, one interaction with a customer was a strange one that would stick with them forever.

Read on to find out what happened.

“I’m never gonna work here!” One day, me and my coworker were working on the hotel front desk on a hot summer’s day. This lady came in all sweaty from walking from hotel to hotel I guess, she gave us her last name and we couldn’t find her. She said she didn’t have a room, so we went ahead started setting up a room for her. My coworker started going through and asking for her info.

But the information she provided was quite a surprise.

My coworker asked what brought her to town, and she goes “my parents kicked me out.” This lady was in her mid thirties, so she wasn’t a kid or anything. She said she was gonna have a friend come stay with her. My coworker said of course, let me put their name down as well – so what’s their name? And she goes,” oh I don’t know,” while she looked at her phone.

Things just got weirder and weirder from there.

There was an awkward silence and then she went to her a card. It declined and she gave us two more, which declined. She asked if we had an ATM so she could get cash out. While she went around the corner we waited for her, when she came back she said it wouldn’t let her get anything out. “So what are we going to do?” is what she asked.

Yikes! Let’s see how the front desk attendants responded to this strange situation.

My coworker said well if you have any cash on you we could do that, the room for tonight is $109 – though my coworker said it as “one oh nine” okay? So the lady was like “oh I have that” and pulled out $2. My coworker and I looked at each other and she went, “no I mean one HUNDRED and nine dollars.” The lady got so mad.

Read on to find out how this situation got even odder from there.

She pushed over our hotel maps that are on our desk (they’re quite heavy). As she pushed them, she yelled, “FINE, I’M NEVER GONNA WORK HERE!” Lol okay sis? Her friend came in an hour later, RIDING HIS BIKE THROUGH OUR LOBBY, trying to find her – the friend she didn’t even know the name of.

This is a super weird situation that screams ‘woman who has never been far from her rich parents and/or their bank accounts.’

The idea that she thought she could just turn up, pay nothing, and maybe even be given a job while she was there?

Nope, sorry – not going to happen.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit made of this.

This person felt a little sorry for the woman.

But others thought that her attitude showed she wouldn’t have been the best hotel guest anyway.

Meanwhile, this Redditor was suspicious of the woman’s motives for staying there.

Whatever was going on here, it was unusual to say the least.

And while it’s sad if she is a rich girl that has been sheltered her whole life, only to be cast aside by her parents, there are plenty of other explanation too.

Whatever happened, it didn’t need to be the responsibility of these front desk workers.

She was not their problem.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.