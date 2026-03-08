March 8, 2026 at 4:48 pm

‘Get down, Malco. No!’ – A Dog Had A Funny Reaction When His Owner Talked To Him Through A Pet Camera

by Matthew Gilligan

dog in a living room

TikTok/@theweendog

Most Dachshunds are small in stature, but they can be feisty little pooches!

A woman took to TikTok and showed viewers what happened when she tried to discipline her Dachshund Malco via a pet camera when she wasn’t home.

dog on a pet camera

TikTok/@theweendog

In the video, Malco charged the pet camera and jumped toward it.

His owner told him, “No.”

The video’s text overlay reads, “I yell at him through the camera, so he’s trying to eat it.”

dog on a pet camera

TikTok/@theweendog

The TikTokker then said, “Get down, Malco. No!”

In the caption, she wrote, “THESE DACHSHUNDS HAVE ATTITUDE.”

You can say that again!

dog on a pet camera

TikTok/@theweendog

Check out the video.

@theweendog

@Ring THESE DACHSHUNDS HAVE ATTITUDE #dachshund #weeniedog #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp

♬ original sound – Malco the ween 🩵

Let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person didn’t hold back.

Screenshot 2026 02 13 at 1.03.34 PM Get down, Malco. No! A Dog Had A Funny Reaction When His Owner Talked To Him Through A Pet Camera

Another TikTokker showed folks her pooch.

Screenshot 2026 02 13 at 1.03.53 PM Get down, Malco. No! A Dog Had A Funny Reaction When His Owner Talked To Him Through A Pet Camera

And this individual was amused.

Screenshot 2026 02 13 at 1.04.06 PM Get down, Malco. No! A Dog Had A Funny Reaction When His Owner Talked To Him Through A Pet Camera

This pooch might need to spend some time in obedience school…

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter