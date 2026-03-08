‘Get down, Malco. No!’ – A Dog Had A Funny Reaction When His Owner Talked To Him Through A Pet Camera

Most Dachshunds are small in stature, but they can be feisty little pooches!

A woman took to TikTok and showed viewers what happened when she tried to discipline her Dachshund Malco via a pet camera when she wasn’t home.

In the video, Malco charged the pet camera and jumped toward it.

His owner told him, “No.”

The video’s text overlay reads, “I yell at him through the camera, so he’s trying to eat it.”

The TikTokker then said, “Get down, Malco. No!”

In the caption, she wrote, “THESE DACHSHUNDS HAVE ATTITUDE.”

You can say that again!

Check out the video.

Let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another TikTokker showed folks her pooch.

And this individual was amused.

This pooch might need to spend some time in obedience school…

