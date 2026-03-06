Graphic Designer Created An HTML File Exactly As Requested, But He Was Accused Of Ruining The Design When It Turned Out So Big On The Client’s Screen

A graphic designer’s work can be really tough, especially with clients who think they “know it all.”

The following story is about an employee who converted a client’s PSD file into an HTML page.

When he sent her the link to the finished page, she complained that the design was too big and not the same as the original design.

Apparently, what she thought was a serious coding issue was something much simpler.

Let’s take a closer look!

“It’s 600 pixels but why is it so huge?” A client provided a PSD file that she wanted converted into an HTML file. The PSD was 600 pixels wide. So, I sliced and diced the file. I converted live text where possible, uploaded the HTML page to the server, and provided her with the URL. I then got a frantic email which turned into the below conversation.

This graphic designer clarified with the client what the problem was.

Client: This is terrible. Everything is so much bigger. It looks nothing like the PSD I gave you. Me: What do you mean “so much bigger?” Client: It’s huge. You have to re-code this so that it matches what I provided. Me: (utterly confused) So that I know exactly what the problem is, could you provide a screenshot of what you’re seeing? Client sent a screenshot of Photoshop and Safari side-by-side. They looked identical.

The client insisted that the design was so huge and that it was unacceptable.

Me: They actually look the same to me. They should both be 600 pixels wide. I didn’t alter the PSD at all. Client: (Tech-savvy enough to know how to “inspect element” in Safari) Okay, yeah, it’s 600 pixels. But why is it so huge? This is unacceptable. I’m going to send this job to someone else to re-code.

He finally realized that the client’s browser window was zoomed in at 300%.

At this point, I had no idea what to say or do. I decided to look at her screenshot again. This time I noticed her Safari window said “33%.” Evidently, the zoom setting on her Safari browser was at 300%. But in the screenshot she sent me, it was scaled down to fit on the screen. This defeated the entire purpose of sending a screenshot to show the discrepancy.

He suggested that the client zoom out her browser.

Me: Can you make sure you’re not zooming in on your Safari browser? Your screenshot looks like that might be the issue. There was no reply. Several hours later, the client emailed me again for another project. She did not mention this issue at all.

He then asked if the previous project was approved, and it was.

Me: By the way, is that other project approved? Client: Yes. There was no apology or sign of humility. This client does this kind of stuff all the time. I’ll never understand how she is smart enough to know about pixel width and analyzing image properties. Yet, she still pulls stuff like this.

Sometimes, the biggest problem is just someone zooming in way too far.

