Groomsman Had Long Hair And Kept It Neat And Styled For A Friend’s Wedding, But He Later Found Out That The Bride Was Upset He Didn’t Cut It Short

Weddings can turn the smallest details into the biggest drama.

The following story involves a man who was invited to be a groomsman at his friend’s wedding.

He has long hair, but he followed the only instruction given: “neat and clean.”

Later, he realized that something about his look didn’t sit well with the couple.

Let’s take a closer look!

AITA For having long hair at my friends wedding I (25M) was invited to be a groomsman for my friend Parker’s wedding. I’ve known him since high school. We became friends through a mutual friend. I felt honored that he would ask me to be part of the wedding party.

This man was told to have “neat and styled” hair for the wedding.

Two days before the wedding, Parker messaged in the group chat. It was about the “dress/appearance” expectations that he and his fiancée, Diane, wanted for their wedding. The only thing they expected for hair was “neat and styled.” I’ve been growing my hair out since high school. I keep it long, just above my shoulders.

He asked which style to go with, but the groom repeated the expectation.

To be courteous, I asked Parker if there was a specific way I should style my hair. I asked about a man bun, half up half down, ponytail, etc. He sent the shrugging emoji and said Diane just said “neat and clean.” So that’s what I went with.

He and the other groomsmen were hanging out a week after the wedding.

I showered the night before. Then, I ironed and curled my hair before the wedding. The wedding was amazing. After the wedding was not. A week later, I was hanging out with Parker and some of our other friends who were groomsmen too. The wedding naturally got brought up in conversation.

He learned that Parker’s wife was upset about his long hair.

Later, Parker pulled me aside and said that Diane was upset that my hair was long. While the rest of the groomsmen’s hair was short. They had standard crew cuts or middle parts. He said he didn’t think it was a big deal. Apparently, she wouldn’t stop talking about it. He said she had told him to mention it to me before the wedding. A friend nearby heard what we were talking about and said he also thought it was weird that my hair was long.

He noticed that Parker was giving him the cold treatment.

My defense was that the only instruction was “neat and clean.” I couldn’t have gotten it cut in the time between when Parker and his wife sent their expectations and the wedding. Parker ended the conversation by saying he wasn’t bothered by it. He was cold to me the rest of the night.

Now, he’s wondering if he was in the wrong.

I want to move on. I feel like Parker is being passive aggressive. I also feel like people are taking his wife’s side. So, AITA?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another honest opinion from this one.

This person chimes in.

Asking you to cut your hair is wild, says this one.

Finally, here’s another valid point.

If they wanted short hair, maybe they should have been more specific.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.