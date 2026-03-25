Guy Had Put Up With His Roommates For Years And He Finally Left, But Little Did He Know His Selfish Roommates Were About To Be Truly Punished For Their Bad Behavior

As you grow older, living with roommates can start to lose its shine.

Gradually you might find yourself craving time to yourself, and getting irritated by their weird little behaviors.

That’s perfectly normal, and a sign that perhaps you need to move on.

For the guy in this story, that’s certainly the case – but it’s not his fault at all.

Read on to find out why he wanted to move out.

Roommate ate my Hot Pockets, so I moved out. Rick, Laura, and I moved into a house together, and lived peacefully for three years. Then, Laura was getting a bit…nesty, and convinced Rick (her boyfriend) to set up a rent-to-own deal with the landlord. They were buying the house. We agreed I’d be moving out within a year. Overnight they decided that I was their tenant instead of their roommate.

Let’s see how this affected their relationship.

They threw my food out of the refrigerator, they got two dogs and when I didn’t want to take care of them said “YOU are the one who wanted a dog!” I only said I liked dogs. They went out and got two big dogs, neither of them are house trained, one tried to bite me, and they wondered why I didn’t want to sit home all weekend watching them while Rick and Laura lived life to the fullest. They decided we had to move rooms. I got shuffled down into the basement.

But these changes paled in comparison to some of the other drama this roommate faced.

One night I came home at 1 or 2 o’clock in the morning. You know, maybe it was even 3 AM. The next day Rick demanded to know when I got in, and said that was too late to be coming home because it woke the dogs up. If I wanted to live in a dank basement, have a curfew, and do all the chores, I would move back in with my parents. Then Laura came to me and said, “I ate your Hot Pockets. I’ll buy you new ones.” That’s not how it works. If you’d asked me first. I would have said, yes, of course you can have a Hot Pocket. But this was just the last straw.

Read on to find out how he reacted.

I said, “I’m moving out.” They said, “Okay.” It took me two weeks to find a new place. They said, “No, I didn’t think you’d be going that quickly!” I thought that was just surprise. I moved out. Three months later I learned that they couldn’t make their house payments because they were depending on my rent. Ha! TAKE THAT! Enjoy your second job that you explicitly told everyone you’d never take. Also, congratulations on Laura’s “unexpected” pregnancy. I’m sure that took no one by surprise. Hahaha. I love my new apartment. There is no one here to eat my Hot Pockets.

The way that the couple, who he’d happily lived with for years, ended up treating him is completely unfair.

To go from being treated as an equal to an inferior, and all because they were buying the house, must’ve really stung.

And all these things feel small but they add up – so it’s no wonder the hot pockets tipped him over the edge.

Let’s see what the Reddit community made of this.

This person was surprised that Laura and Rick pushed him aside when really they needed him.

While others thought they brought their problems on themselves.

Meanwhile, this Redditor provided a hot-pocket-related PSA.

Rick and Laura’s complete and utter disregard for their roommate is the root cause of their own financial problems.

It’s completely unreasonable, the way they treated him, and now they’re getting exactly what they deserved.

And as for the hot pocket guy? Things have worked out for the better for him too.

He’s better off without them.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.