He Left His Step-Grandson Out of His Inheritance — His Family Is Divided Over Whether He Was Right to Do It

Family inheritances can bring out strong emotions, especially when blended families disagree about who should be treated equally.

If your son-in-law suddenly demanded to know what his own son would receive, would you calmly explain your decision or tell him exactly what you thought of the question?

Caught in the middle of this dispute is a grandfather who refuses to change his will, and his blunt response leaves his daughter furious and the entire family divided.

Did he defend a reasonable boundary, or take things too far? Let’s find out.

AITAH for insulting my son in law after I told him that his son not going to get anything from me when I die? I am 63M My daughter has a stepson and my biological grandson. I own a few ancestral homes and I gave one to my daughter, but the one I live in will be going to my bio grandson after I die and everything else I own. That’s how it’s always been, and everyone knows this.

This man was asked by his son-in-law what his step-grandson would be getting.

My daughter was visiting the other night. Randomly, my son-in-law brought up my will. He asked what his son will be getting. I was taken aback and just laughed. But then, I realized he was serious, so I told him he is getting nothing.

His son-in-law was upset.

He got annoyed. He said if he treats my bio grandson like his own son, then why can’t I do the same for his son and let him inherit something, too? I said it’s a sad day when a man is so greedy that he has to use a child to get something that’s not his.

Tension rose between him and his son-in-law.

Cue his puny puffed-up chest and his childish tantrum. He’s lucky my back is out because I would have planted my foot where the sun don’t shine in his backyard! Punk!

Now, his daughter is giving him the cold shoulder.

My daughter was dragging him out. My wife thinks I should have left it at “nothing” to keep the peace. My daughter hasn’t spoken to me since. AITA?

Yikes! What a family drama. Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.

This person shares a valid point.

Who does that, asks this person.

Here’s another honest opinion from this person.

This user shares their personal thoughts, too.

And finally, short and simple.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a grandson who is tired of driving 5 hours one way to work on his grandparent’s investment property for free.

This story shows how quickly an inheritance dispute can turn personal when relatives begin treating someone else’s property like money they are already owed.

With a calmer conversation and fewer demands, the son-in-law might have understood that the grandfather was free to leave his properties to whichever family member he chose.

Whether anyone learned a lesson is unclear, but insulting each other probably made an already uncomfortable disagreement much harder to resolve.

I’d keep the will exactly as intended and make it clear that future conversations about the inheritance needed to remain respectful.