“She Stole the Spotlight”: Sister-in-Law Wears Bride’s Color to Traditional Indian Ceremony and Posts It Online

What is it with other women wanting to look like a bride at someone else’s wedding?

Weddings are already stressful enough without someone trying to cause a scene.

In this case, a bride shares that when she found her dream dress for an Indian wedding ceremony, her sister-in-law, who was present, decided to get a red dress.

Red is traditionally associated with bridal wear in Indian culture, so she asked her family to speak with her SIL about choosing something else.

It didn’t quite work out as peacefully as she was expecting.

Keep reading for the full story.

SIL hired her own makeup artist, got the same dress, and made content like she was the bride I’ve had a truly lovely weekend celebrating my wedding with our loved ones, but the months leading up to it were incredibly stressful. It all started late last year when I went wedding dress shopping. I found a gorgeous white and pink dress that I was so excited to wear for my Indian wedding ceremony. My sister-in-law (SIL) was with me, and in the same store, in the same section, she picked out a red dress with a design very similar to mine. Since red is a super bridal color in Indian culture, I asked my parents to speak with her and kindly ask her not to wear it during the ceremony. My mom later told me she had spoken to my SIL, who promised she wouldn’t wear the dress.

But alas…

Months passed, and about a month before the wedding, I found out that my SIL was, in fact, still planning to wear the red dress. I sent her a polite text message about it, but the conversation quickly escalated into a heated argument. Her main justification was that “the pictures will appear better during the day versus a reception at night.” (All of my wedding events were outdoors.) Keep in mind she told me to do a pastel color theme for the wedding and have everyone wear pastels (but she will wear this deep red lololol).

It was as if she just had to cause some trouble.

The wedding weekend was a blur of incredible moments and some frustrating ones.

My SIL harassed my photo and video team, demanding they take more pictures of her. She even pushed one of my bridesmaids when she was confronted about the dress. And, despite me having booked a hair and makeup artist for her with the team I hired for my family, she skipped her appointment entirely. Thankfully, she never ended up wearing the red dress for the wedding ceremony, but she did wear it for the reception. She left the reception early and then left the following day very early, too.

The plot thickened.

Weeks later, I don’t follow her on social media, but I saw on other people’s feeds that she flew a hair and makeup artist from out of the country to the U.S. She’s been making content on social media with posts and tags like “not about the couple, but the love,” and she’s even posted pictures of herself and my brother with #bride and tagging all the boujee places she got her outfits/jewelry.. and my venue lol. Her makeup artist has also made posts on Instagram calling her a “bride” and all.

Yikes.

After everything that happened, I’m just so relieved that my wedding weekend is over and I can finally move on. No, I don’t talk to her or my brother (my brother didn’t stand up to me at all when my SIL called me saying she is wearing the red.. basically was saying I’m not reasonable and everything and that she is wearing it whether I like it or not). It’s sad that my SIL’s behavior put such a damper on what should have been a joyful time, but I’m trying to focus on all the beautiful memories with my husband, our families, and our friends. I’m not sure where we go from here, but for now, I’m just happy to be married and not deal with such narcissistic people.

What did Reddit think?

Some advice.

This person also thinks she should talk to the photographer.

Another thing to consider.

Another reader shares their thoughts.

Probably because she only went to take pictures?

This is one of those situations where you think: “Okay, that was probably the last crazy thing that’s going to happen”, but then the person just keeps going.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a student who did the math and figured out he was better off skipping school than serving detention if he forgot his ID.

The dress alone was absurd considering Indian bridal dresses are red, but she also got one that was similar in design to the actual bride.

Then she also demanded extra attention from the couple’s photo and video team, skipping the hair and makeup appointment that had been arranged for her.

As if that wasn’t enough, she also thought it was of good taste to make bride-themed content after the wedding.

This wasn’t just an acquaintance either, but her sister-in-law.

If the bride were okay with all of this, it would be fine, but she asked her kindly not to do these things.

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