She Politely Asked Her Neighbors to Quiet Down at 10 PM — Their Response Left Her Completely Shocked

Being a good neighbor means respecting the people who live around you.

This woman has enjoyed living on a quiet residential property for years. But things changed when new neighbors moved in and built multiple recreational spaces that quickly became loud and disturbing. When she tried to reach out and raise her concerns, the conversation took an unexpected turn.

This story is one of those frustrating neighbor-related experiences. Read the full story below. It’s a relatable situation when a homeowner politely asked a neighbor to keep it down but didn’t get the response they expected.

Constant noise from “sport court” and shop w/ gym court I would love input on our neighbors’ constant noise with their shop and sports court and how to handle it. Please bear with me because this is long, but the details are important. We built our house five years, and each parcels on our side of the road has about 2-3 acres. Across the street is a development with tons of houses, so it’s very much residential. Our neighbors bought their land four years ago, and built a 5500 sq. ft. house with a sports court. Since, then it’s been constant pickleball, basketball, etc.

The neighbors also built a shop close to the property line.

When they first moved in, they let their kids ride ATVs and dirt bikes up and down the property lines, creating massive dust clouds. Other neighbors called the police and air quality code enforcement constantly because it was disruptive. Last year, they built a 2000 sq. ft. “shop” as close as you can get to our shared property line. And it has a basketball and volleyball court inside. It’s basically a recreational gym. They hold sports practices until 9 pm frequently.

This woman decided to text the neighbors because their son was playing basketball at 10 in the evening.

For whatever reason, they did not sound proof it at all. When the balls hit the backboard or wall, it vibrates their tall garage door. All the noise goes towards our house and patio, since they built it so close. When they moved in, they told us to text them if they are ever too loud playing late at night. We have never once texted them in the last four years, except last night because their son was playing basketball inside the shop at 10 pm. And the noise was insane in our bedroom because of it hitting their metal garage door.

The neighbor rudely dismissed her concern and told her to get over it.

The dad was so rude and condescending and told us they won’t tell their son to stop and to get over it basically. We responded and said this is weird because we were told to reach out. We never have despite the constant noise. And the indoor shop is much louder than the outdoor sport court since it was built right next to our house by their choosing. Any ideas how to go forward? It’s constant with them! We have never once complained.

Wow! Talk about rude and inconsiderate neighbors. It doesn’t sound like OP was asking for much. She has been very patient for years, and this one time that she reached out, she was shut down. Ugh! Some people can really get on your nerves.

Let’s see the comments of other Redditors.

This user suggests filing a complaint.

Here’s another suggestion.

This one agrees that it’s a nuisance.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a landlord who is confused about how to return a despot since the tenant doesn’t ever want to contact them again.

Another one chimes in.

Finally, people are siding with OP.

Sometimes, a little kindness is all it takes to keep the peace.

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