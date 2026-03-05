Gym Member Got Fed Up With A Group Of Newcomers Treating The Gym Lockers Like Their Own Personal Space, So He Put Crazy Glue In Their Lock And Watched Them Squirm

Sometimes, it only takes a few people ignoring basic courtesy to ruin a good space.

So, what would you do if a group of newcomers started making your life at the gym a little harder? Would you do your best to just avoid them at all costs? Or would you find a better way to get your point across?

In the following story, one gym member finds himself int his situation and chooses a unique approach. Here’s what he did.

Gym Locker Room I belong to the local gym where everybody is respectful of the rules, and people say good morning or give a friendly nod. If you need a spot, no problem. Want to work in, never an issue. Well, you get the idea. However, recently things have changed drastically after another nearby gym closed.

They were making a mockery of the gym.

The majority of newcomers have completely ruined the vibe. Not re-racking weights, not wiping machines down, garbage left all over, hogging 2-3 machines at a time, etc. I had it when a nice older gentleman asked if he could use the calf raise that a group was not using, but it had hoodies draped over it. They told him no and laughed at him. The gym is unstaffed at certain times of the day, so there was nothing he could do. My idea for petty revenge came to me when I saw them in the change room.

He set out to get them back.

They had showered and changed, but instead of taking their gym bags home, they each put their gear in a locker and locked it before they left. The gym lockers are for use while at the gym, not a personal closet. My gym only has about 20 lockers, and this group was taking up 5 of them permanently without any thought for anyone else. Next time I was at the gym I brought a small bottle of crazy glue and glued the key hole in their locks. Then I went about my workout, and saw the group working out and being a general nuisance.

Watching them was the best part.

When they left to shower, I followed. Watching them realize that they could not get their keys in was priceless. There was no employee there to cut the locks off, so I’m not sure how they dealt with it. After I took a long shower and slowly got dressed, they were still irate and trying to figure out who did it. At this point I left to not arouse suspicion. I’m not sure how they got their clothes and car keys, etc., out. When I returned to work out the next day, their lockers were cleaned out, ready for the next patron.

