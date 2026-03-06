‘Had to keep a 5 foot distance at all times. This breed are the biggest babies.’ – Two Pit Bulls Got Scared By A Flying Plastic Bag In Their Backyard

For decades, pit bulls have had a bad reputation for being ferocious dogs with hair-trigger tempers.

But if you’ve ever spent any time around the breed, the vast majority of them are big softies.

A woman named Kylie posted a video on TikTok and showed folks how her two pit bulls got spooked by something in her backyard…and folks got a big kick out of the incident.

The two dogs were clearly concerned about an object in their yard…

The video’s text overlay reads, “POV: A plastic bag flew into your yard, and you have pit bulls who are scared of everything.”

The dogs got close to the black plastic bag in the yard, but observed from a safe distance.

Suddenly, a gust of wind picked up the bag and scared the pooches.

The video’s caption reads, “Had to keep a 5 foot distance at all times. This breed are the biggest babies.”

Here’s the video.

And this is how TikTokkers reacted.

This viewer spoke up.

Another person weighed in.

And this TikTokker shared a photo of their pooch.

Most pit bulls are big babies!

