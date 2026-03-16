He Moved Out To Get Away From His Mom, But Now He’s Being Guilted Into Talking To Her
Although parents are supposed to be our greatest protectors in life, that’s not always how things work out.
For this teenager, his mom has always been emotionally difficult and it led to him moving in with his biological father.
Everything should have gotten easier, but now he’s being pressured to maintain contact with his mother when his life seems to have gotten better after distancing himself.
Let’s get more information…
AITA for not begging my mother to talk to me?
Hi there! So, last June I moved out of my moms house and into my bio-dads house. I hadn’t known him for long but I was not being treated right at my moms (not important information though).
I had been speaking to her over the months and kept a decent relationship with her.
However, early December she decided that my cat (that was still at her house and she was not bothered by that) needed to be put down because he had a tumor on his back leg and couldn’t walk well.
That’s important to an animal lover.
This wasn’t an issue, but she didn’t tell me until AFTER they had put him down and told me AT SCHOOL.
About 2 weeks later my grandmas dog (who I grew up with as well) needed to be euthanized because his health declined very fast. I was on the phone with her and she referred to my stepdad as ‘Dad’.
My father is a very protective person, and he gets upset when he is not called dad because he did not choose to not be in my life.
(Him and my mom were both teenagers and her and her mom completely cut him off and mom wouldnt even properly fill out the forms until medicaid threatened to take away my insurance if she didnt tell them who the dad was).
The issues were there from the beginning…
But my dad ended up saying that she was speaking with my dad and she got so mad and handed the phone to my stepdad who ended up talking with us and saying I could meet them at the vet where the dog was going.
After I hung up, my mom texted me and said that if my dad was gonna act like that I didn’t need to go to the vet to say bye to the dog.
At this point I was fed up and told her I WAS going to go say bye to that dog and it’s not her dog to tell me I can’t see. It ended up just being my grandma and my stepdad at the vet and I told the dog bye.
My dad ended up sending her a long text telling her that it seems like every opportunity she has to hurt me, she takes it. (She does, not even being dramatic).
It’s good the dad is defending him.
Now it’s been over a month since I’ve spoken to my mom, I had a major surgery she knew about that she did not even speak to me after.
She had even promised to help me during my recovery but it’s just been me my dad and my neighbor.
I also went back to school the other day (She works in the library) and I’ve been in there twice and she won’t even look at me. Even when I talk to her coworkers.
Now my other grandma is telling me that she’s my only mom and I need to talk to her.
My thing is I’m 17. I’m a child. I shouldn’t be responsible for maintaining and healing that relationship. I’m also not the one who she should be mad at.
IMO I shouldn’t be having to beg an adult woman to talk to me when obviously she doesn’t want to. I haven’t blocked her, she still stalks my social media pages, but she won’t interact or talk to me or even look at me.
AITA???? I don’t know what to do. It’s been the most peaceful month ever though.
Let’s get into the comments.
This commenter thinks the mom is more immature than the teen.
The comments were overall very affirming to the teenager.
This person suggest that everyone needs to get professional help.
But everyone agreed that he’s not doing anything wrong, unlike the mom.
It’s okay to realize no contact is better than any contact.
If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.
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