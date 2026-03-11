He Was Working At A Call Center And Tried To Get Payment From A Couple, But Turns Out The Payment Issues Caused Their Breakup

In every couple, money handling is unique and is usually managed in a way that works for both people.

However, we all know money can make people a bit crazy, and when it comes to bills and payments, it’s important to stay on top of it.

This person worked for an internet provider and was simply trying to receive payment from a couple when things went south, fast. Now, this person thinks they might have been involved in this couple’s break up!

I think I triggered the end of a relationship I work for a local ISP, most of my customer interaction is as back up for the billing & support lines. Our new billing person has been proactive about letting people know when they are behind on payments, emailing them balance statements with their invoices (which don’t show outstanding balances on them, just the monthly amount) and following up with phone calls to the primary account holder (PAH). Last month he called a certain PAH to let them know it had been 3 months since we had a payment.

PAH says “oh you need to call this other person, they do the bills”. Other person is Livid Lady (LL). He called LL, leaves a message about the past due amount. She calls back and goes off on him. Insists she isn’t behind, demands manager & he sends her to me because I was as close we got that day. I’m ME. ME: Hi, this is Not, how can I help you? LL: I am just livid right now! I cannot believe you people! How DARE YOU call PAH and tell him we are behind! You bill us every month! Are you stupid? You have been charging our card all this time. Don’t tell me you haven’t got the money! This is a scam! ME: Ma’am, we don’t have a card or echeck on file for you & never have. You call in & make one time payments & then insist we take the card off the account. LL: You are lying! ME: Ma’am if you have statements showing where we debited your card for these missing payments we will credit them, but we do need to see that. LL: I’ll be down there tomorrow and I’ll expect an apology. ME: Certainly. We’re here from 9 to 4. She never comes. They never do.

A month goes by and their next bill day was Monday. Billing does his thing with emails. This time including a disconnect threat. PAH calls & gets me and says he thought this had been taken care of. I say someone was supposed to come by with statements but hasn’t yet. Tuesday LL is back on the phone & gets sent to me. LL: I thought we had this sorted! I told you you’ve been debiting us all along. Why do you keep harassing PAH about this? ME: Yes, and I said we’d need to see proof of those debits & you were going to come by with your statements. We call PAH because he is the primary account holder. LL: Well I am telling you to stop calling him! He doesn’t need to be bothered with this! ME: My apologies but I’m going to need to hear that from him ma’am. I can’t just not call the person whose name is on the account without that person’s say so. Assorted threats & back and forth between both of us <I’m threatening to shut them off today. She’s threatening to get lawyers involved>. Ends with her cussing me out & saying she’ll be down here Wed. Wednesday passes with, no surprise, no sign of LL. I make last courtesy call to PAH & leave a message reminding him of the Friday due date and asking if he would prefer us just call LL in future as she suggested. I’m fully expecting LL to go off on me tomorrow (thurs).

Well, it’s tomorrow and about an hour ago PAH walks in and apologizes for being behind and for LL, hands over the full amount in cash, sets up his account for autopay & asks us to take LL & all her contact info off the account. We are not to speak with her regarding his account again. She no longer has anything to do with him. He looked so sad. I wanted to hug him.

