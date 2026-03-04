Her Brother-In-Law And His Girlfriend Broke Up Over A Year Ago, But He Never Told The Family, So She Exposed Him To Everyone At A Family Dinner

Everyone in a family has their own secrets and drama that they would rather keep private.

What would you do if your brother-in-law had long since gotten broken up with by his girlfriend, but he never told the family, and he was even flirting with you?

That is what happened to the woman in this story, so at a dinner for her sister-in-law’s pregnancy celebration, she outed him in front of everyone, causing lots of drama.

AITAH for telling my sister’s in-laws their golden child has been lying to them? So, for context I’m 32, my sister “Ella” is 30 and her BIL “Jake” is 32.

Every family has some conflict.

Ella has been with her husband “Liam”(31) for over a decade and has told me a handful of conflicts that have happened between her and her in-laws (Liam’s Parents mostly) and coming from a family with 6 daughters, same dad but multiple moms we are pretty familiar with favoritism. Jake is their favorite.

Not all relationships work out.

Well, Jake was engaged to his long time partner “Susie” but she called it off early 2024, Ella knew because Susie is a close friend of hers and that’s also how us sisters knew. Well, Jake started liking my social media posts, dm-ing me inappropriately, asking personal questions and generally trying to get my number/contact info.

This is really crossing some lines.

I ignored him and brushed this off as drunken stupidity, I’ve come to learn he also did this with our other sister “Carmen” (31). My sister is pregnant again (yaaaay!) and had come home to her mums home town to have a celebration dinner, she invited her in-laws and all of us sisters.

Sounds like a nice celebration.

Only myself, Carmen and our shared Father could attend on this end (her mom and step-dad came of course) but basically everyone on Liam’s side came (Jake, MIL, FIL and SIL). The dinner was fine, I drank a bit too much I’ll admit. I wasn’t drunk but I had a good buzz.

Things are about to get fun.

So, nothing awkward happened until Ella’s MIL mentioned Jake’s long standing engagement and started mentioning how it was so sad that Susie couldn’t attend even though she’s so close with Ella. Ella just nodded and tried to change the conversation but MIL started making comments about how Ella and Liam eloped and was hoping at least one of her children would have a “proper wedding.”

Keeping the peace can be hard.

I could see that it bothered Ella and she’s normally not the type to let that comment go but I think she’s just sick of this woman and trying to keep the peace. Ella’s mom looked about ready to start a fight but I blurted out something along the lines of “elopement is much more romantic and intimate in my opinion, at least they actually got married and arent lying to everyone” followed by absolute silence.

Yikes, the cat is out of the bag.

Jake got up and left the table which prompted the MIL to ask for clarification, I told her that Susie wasn’t here because “Susie dumped him over a year ago and Ella has been kind enough to wait for Jake to tell you himself, which clearly he hasn’t”. Liam backed me up and told his parents it was true but he just thought Jake would tell them on his own time.

Wow, she is really telling all their secrets.

I may also be a jerk because I doubled down and showed everyone at the table all the DMs he sent me over these last few months (some are very inappropriate) and Carmen mentioned he’s been messaging her too. Jake never returned to the dinner table and MIL left early to go “make sure he was ok”.

Yeah, it was a jerk move.

Our father was angry that a grown man was speaking this way to us but said it was a jerk move to expose him at dinner with basically all of my sisters family/in-laws. Ella said it was ok because they needed to hear it eventually but I can tell she’s stressed over the fallout. From what I hear, the in-laws are upset that Ella and Liam didn’t let them know and made them look stupid, Jake has apparently messaged Ella and called me every name in the book and told her its all her fault for “running her mouth.”

Yeah, of course there would be fall out from this.

Liam is basically fronting this to protect Ella from his family but she still sees it. Jake is blocked so I’m not hearing anything from him directly. I only feel like an AH because I made my sisters relationship with her in-laws more stressful and strained while she’s pregnant and already under a lot of stress but at the same time… what is wrong with them?

She was way out of line for sharing things that weren’t hers to share, and especially for doing it at a dinner that was supposed to be about celebrating a pregnancy.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this.

But is it her job to share the facts with everyone?

Causing family drama isn’t a good thing.

I’m not sure I agree with this commenter.

This person says she did the right thing.

This dinner got real awkward real fast.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.